BYD Is More Popular Than Tesla. Stock Rises On Upgrade.By Al Root
Updated Dec 04, 2023, 11:45 am EST / Original Dec 04, 2023, 7:14 am EST
BYD’s march toward surpassing Tesla to become the largest battery-electric vehicle producer on the planet has been as impressive.
Wall Street is taking notice and the stock was rising Monday after another upgrade.
The Chinese EV maker delivered just over 301,000 passenger vehicles in November, up about 31% year over year. Included in the total were just over 170,000 all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, up almost 50% year over year. BYD also delivered about 131,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles.
In the first two months of the fourth quarter, BYD delivered almost 336,000 BEVs, up about 55% year over year.
At that rate of growth, BYD should deliver more than 500,000 BEVs in the fourth quarter. Tesla is expected to deliver about 475,000. It would be the first quarter that Tesla finished second to another EV maker since Elon Musk’s company brought electric vehicles to the masses.
Through November, BYD has delivered almost 2.7 million vehicles in 2023, including almost 1.4 million BEVs. Tesla should retain the crown for the full year. BYD should deliver between 1.6 million and 1.7 million BEVs, up from about 911,000 in 2022. Tesla should sell about 1.8 million, up from about 1.3 million sold in 2022.
Wall Street appears impressed with BYD’s business execution. Overall, 94% of analysts covering the company rate shares Buy. For Tesla, the Buy-rating ratio is about 44%. The average Buy-rating ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 is about 55%.
There is one clear reason for the divergence in ratings: valuation. Tesla trades for about 60 times estimated 2024 earnings. BYD trades for closer than 15 times.
Valuation was a key factor in Sunday evening’s upgrade of BYD shares by J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai. He took his rating to Buy from Hold and his price target to the equivalent of about $70 for BYD’s U.S.-listed American depositary receipts that trade under the symbol “BYDDY.”
“Record-high profitability versus record-low valuation,” wrote Lai, who sees BYD maintaining its strong margins in coming quarters.
BYD reported a gross profit margin of about 22% in the third quarter, up from about 19% in the third quarter of 2022.
In midday trading, BYD ADRs were up about 1%. Tesla stock was down 1.2%. The S&P 500
SPX
-0.54%
and Nasdaq Composite
COMP
-0.84%
were down about 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.
Tesla’s move probably doesn’t have anything to do with BYD’s delivery results or upgrade, but BYD’s growth highlights a hole in Tesla’s product lineup.
BYD is expected to do about $88 billion in 2023 sales, which works out to about $29,000 per car sold. The same calculation for Tesla yields about $54,000.
BYD sells more lower-priced vehicles. Tesla doesn’t make similar products yet. Its cheapest vehicle, the Model 3, starts at about $37,000 in China.
To defend its market share, Tesla will need to expand its product lineup. It plans to do that with a lower-priced Tesla that should arrive on the streets in late 2024 or 2025.
