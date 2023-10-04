What's new

BYD beats Ford to become 4th largest car brand in August 2023

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,501
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

BYD beats Ford to become 4th largest car brand in August 2023​

4th October 2023, 17:00 by Rahul Nagaraj

BYD beats Ford to become 4th largest car brand in August 2023

Ford slipped to 6th position in the list, with a 6.7% drop in sales compared to July 2023.


According to the latest data, BYD became the 4th largest global car brand in the month of August 2023, overtaking the likes of Ford & Hyundai.

The report states that Toyota, despite a 2.6% decline in sales, retained the top position in August. Volkswagen & Honda completed the top 3, registering 6.5% and 4.9% sales share, respectively. BYD occupied fourth place ahead of both Hyundai & Ford, with a sales share of just 0.1% behind Honda.

Reports suggest that Toyota & Honda will get a major boost with demand from the Southeast Asian markets. However, for BYD to crack the top 3, the Chinese carmaker will have to accelerate its export expansion plans.

It is important to note that BYD has a mostly electrified lineup. Ford slipped to 6th position in the list, with a 6.7% drop in sales compared to July 2023. The sales decline is said to be mainly due to the ongoing UAW strike and Russia's recent announcement regarding restrictions on the exportation of fossil fuels.

www.team-bhp.com

BYD beats Ford to become 4th largest car brand in August 2023 | Team-BHP

According to the latest data, BYD became the 4th largest global car brand in the month of August 2023, overtaking the likes of Ford & Hyundai.The report states that Toyota, despite a 2.6% decline in ...
www.team-bhp.com www.team-bhp.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Global EV production and sales outpacing legacy combustion engine brands, Chinese BYD leads
Replies
0
Views
112
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tesla Roars Back in China — But BYD is Roaring Louder
Replies
1
Views
173
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China’s BYD poised to overtake Tesla as world’s biggest seller of electric vehicles
2
Replies
23
Views
217
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
Elon Musk Once Laughed At Tesla Competitor BYD — Now, Praises 'Their Cars'
Replies
6
Views
523
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Chinese Cars Gain Traction in Latin America and the World
Replies
0
Views
206
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom