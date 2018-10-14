By Election : Fight Erupts as PMLN workers outraged on not getting 'Boti' in Biryani

Path-Finder
BANNED
- Joined
- Feb 7, 2013
- Messages
- 24,393
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
But Mian and munshi dollar dar took the most boti from IMF!!#IMF haddi is Not enough
No they are upset that public will have cleaner Toilets, its only a privilege their mian has a right too!@Champion_Usmani and @Tameem I hope you guys were able to get boti in your biryani. Do make sure the meat is not donkey
But Mian and munshi dollar dar took the most boti from IMF!!
The government is not serious about bringing laundered Pakistani money back
please elaborate!
you have a better plan?The government has taken the excuse that NAB is an independant Authority too far.
You want money back in 60 days o Bhai kuch khuda ka khauf karThe government is not serious about bringing laundered Pakistani money back
Bhai yahi to hai nahi in logon mein warna aaj Pakistan ache hal mein hota.khuda ka khauf kar