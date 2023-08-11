Bushra Bibi’s diary reveals her influence in PTI’s politics Bushra's purportedly calculated efforts to guide Khan through prayer, rhetoric have raised eyebrows

Bushra's purportedly calculated efforts to guide Khan through prayer, rhetoric have raised eyebrowsThe leaked diary entries obtained bydetail a series of clandestine maneuvers aimed at exerting pressure on key pillars of power in Pakistan.The diary, which has caused ripples of astonishment across the nation, reportedly contains a meticulously documented account of strategies to influence not only the judiciary but also the military’s top brass and the government.Bushra Bibi’s purportedly calculated efforts to guide Mr Khan through prayer and rhetoric have raised eyebrows and ignited debates about the boundaries of spousal involvement in political affairs.Among the most remarkable revelations is the claim that Bushra Bibi orchestrated a comprehensive plan to mold Khan’s mindset through prayer and persuasive language.The diary suggests that her influence went so far as to encourage the PTI chairman to employ assertive and rebellious terminology in his supplications. This strategy, it is alleged, was aimed at creating an environment conducive to pressuring the judiciary, thus influencing potential decisions in a desired direction.Moreover, the leaked excerpts from Bushra Bibi’s diary seem to outline her involvement in drafting PTI’s political course. The diary entries purportedly detail directives from Bushra Bibi to Chairman PTI, specifying which words to use and how to construct prayers, all in a bid to cultivate an atmosphere that would favor PTI’s objectives. TThe diary’s contents indicate that Bushra Bibi’s influence extended beyond PTI’s internal dynamics.Allegedly, her strategies also encompassed methods to exert pressure on the government and the military establishment, adding a layer of complexity to an already intricate political landscape. The timing and focus of these purported maneuvers suggest a calculated effort to manipulate critical decisions and actions at pivotal junctures.