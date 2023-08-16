What's new

Burj Khalifa didnt turn green for independence day this year

Only reported on Indian news. So not sure if true.

www.livemint.com

Pakistan citizens in Dubai angry after Burj Khalifa didn't display their flag

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August and a large number of Pakistani citizens gathered near Burj Khalifa to see their flag on the iconic building
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

This was last year:
pdf.defence.pk

Burj Khalifa bleeds green on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in green color on Sunday evening to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan or its silver jubilee. Videos on social media platforms showed 828-meter super scraper turned green with the appearance of a crescent and a star representing the Pakistani flag. On August...
pdf.defence.pk
 
