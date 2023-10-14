Building a Tech Future in Russia’s and China’s Shadow ​

Situated between China and Russia, the tiny former Soviet nation of Kyrgyzstan is hoping to join the global tech economy by empowering content creators like the mega-successful @dbillions and training up an army of coders and engineers.



Ashlee Vance travels the world to engage with some of the most audacious pioneers in science and tech.



Hello World is an award-winning docuseries in which Bloomberg writer and New York Times best-selling author Ashlee Vance travels the world to engage with the most brilliant, audacious and controversial pioneers in science and technology. Through his unmatched access, Vance demystifies their achievements and discoveries, enabling viewers to understand the reasoning behind and ultimate application of these innovative concepts.



While Silicon Valley remains the epicenter of the technology industry, the story that’s often missed is the global nature of innovation. From the vibrant streets of Lagos to the creator houses of Bishkek, obsessive engineers and eccentric inventors have risen up to put their own novel twists on our collective future.