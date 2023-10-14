What's new

Building a Tech Future in Russia’s and China’s Shadow

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,224
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Building a Tech Future in Russia’s and China’s Shadow




Situated between China and Russia, the tiny former Soviet nation of Kyrgyzstan is hoping to join the global tech economy by empowering content creators like the mega-successful @dbillions and training up an army of coders and engineers.

Ashlee Vance travels the world to engage with some of the most audacious pioneers in science and tech.

Hello World is an award-winning docuseries in which Bloomberg writer and New York Times best-selling author Ashlee Vance travels the world to engage with the most brilliant, audacious and controversial pioneers in science and technology. Through his unmatched access, Vance demystifies their achievements and discoveries, enabling viewers to understand the reasoning behind and ultimate application of these innovative concepts.

While Silicon Valley remains the epicenter of the technology industry, the story that’s often missed is the global nature of innovation. From the vibrant streets of Lagos to the creator houses of Bishkek, obsessive engineers and eccentric inventors have risen up to put their own novel twists on our collective future.
 

Similar threads

pikkuboss
German Auto Component Supplier "Huf Group" Opens New Tech Center in Pune, India
Replies
0
Views
109
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
beijingwalker
China to accelerate building Beijing into int'l sci-tech innovation hub by 2025
Replies
0
Views
255
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Pakistan’s tech frontier needs more women pioneers
Replies
0
Views
177
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Ahead of the curve: Chinese tech dominance
Replies
5
Views
248
dbc
dbc
beijingwalker
China will dominate the world of tech, Web Summit’s Cosgrave says
Replies
0
Views
227
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom