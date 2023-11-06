What's new

BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check border crimes, generate local wages

The Border Security Force (BSF) has undertaken a unique experiment of installing beehives on the India-Bangladesh border fence in West Bengal to stop instances of cutting the hedge for cattle smuggling and other crimes, besides generating livelihood for the locals.

The first-of-its kind initiative was launched recently by the BSF's 32nd battalion in the border areas of Nadia district with an aim of ensuring border security and helping the local populace through apiculture, a senior officer said.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km frontier, with West Bengal accounting for about 2,217 km.

'The beehives on the fence will be a deterrent for the smugglers trying to cut the fence as any such attempt will disturb the bees and a swarm attack of the bees can seriously injure them,' a Border Security Force official explained
'The beehives on the fence will be a deterrent for the smugglers trying to cut the fence as any such attempt will disturb the bees and a swarm attack of the bees can seriously injure them,' a Border Security Force official explained. :devil:


they should flood the area with russel's vipers, king cobras, kraits and other venomous snakes too.
 
Need to install bees, snakes, scorpions, and dragons on the Durrand Line
 

