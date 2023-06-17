What's new

British guy compares the life between UK and China after going back to UK from China

British guy compares the life between UK and China after going back to UK from China
In this video I am out walking in a local area and I was reflecting on my visit to Scotland and how some things have changed the U.K. versus what I was experiencing in China.
paid troll

obviously this guy couldn't get a job in UK so China gave him a house and bicycle so he makes Youtube videos praising China

yes very authentic information since 3,500 Chinese were caught illegally trying to cross Mexican border into US, so life in China must be VERY GOOD!
 
Lol, how about this guy? their comparison videos were all made after they went back to UK

 
That's the opinion of a random person
I mean the ultimate aim of those who post this youtube video is to make money.
They want to create provocative headlines and controversial content to increase views
 
A government of the people , by the people and for the people

微信图片_20230617223718.png

微信图片_20230617223810.png
 
Do you think this guy sounds like praising China or criticizing China?

 
Is the quality of life in China comparable to America?
 
Why you don't watch it first and try to refute his points which you don't agree with? do you always comment without reading or watching the threads' content first?
 
A caring government should strive to provide safety, prosperity and good healthcare for its population, sounds simple but not many governments can meet up these challenges.
 
Yesterday I come across a documentary (By a US documentary team) on Youtube about South American immigrants to the US. And suddenly, a Chinese immigrant appears among those South American, and he starts talking bad about China, in Mandarin, and why he has to leave China.

But something made me cast doubt on the authenticity and reliability of this story:

1. Why a Chinese has to go to the US from very far away in South America, crossing dangerous jungles and mountains from northern Colombia to enter Panama?

2. The Chinese guy seems to speak only Mandarin. How can he survive if he (alone in the documentary, surrounding by Spanish speaking South American) if he cannot speak Spanish or English?

3. The US team seems to include a Mandarin speaker, because they interviewed him easily in Mandarin on site. What a coincidence.

4. The Chinese immigrant look healthy and neat, unlike other immigrants

I really doubt about the figure "3500".
 
