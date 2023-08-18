What's new

British girl weeping over the destruction of (圆明园) The Old Summer Palace in Beijing by UK in 1860

British girl weeping over the destruction of (圆明园) The Old Summer Palace in Beijing by UK in 1860


British girl is weeping over the destruction of (圆明园) The Old Summer Palace in Beijing by the invading British troops in 1860.圆明园 The Old Summer Palace was the single greatest and most magnificant palace built in the human history.

The British girl laments that it's such a shame that we can't find such a great master piece of architecture on our planet any more and accuses Britain of utterly committing the ultimate crime against humanityBritish troops invaded China and entered Beijing in 1860, massacring the locals, looting the treasures and burning down the city.

The Old Summer Place was one of the palaces put to the torch by the invaders. the fire lasted for a good 3 days. 144 billion dollars worth of treasures were robbed and looted.
 

