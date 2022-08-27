British and Post independence legacy of canal system in Punjab, Sindh - Pakistan after 75 years (in depth history)

I was just randomly interested in the topic and came across this video.A few comments after watching the video which relate more to social or other aspects rather than engineering, that's why I didn't put it in the videos section. (Although the engineering effort is a marvel in itself). And no, not political either.1- PTV should be producing these films, not Independent Urdu or BBC Urdu or VOX or whoever. Our civil bureaucracy and these public organizations need to bring in a major overhaul, get rid of the archaic babu system and bring in corporate. New ideas. There was a time PTV used to produce good content, not anymore.2- Look at the state of the senior engineer sahib, especially near the end. He himself admits he has come here after a long time and has been oblivious of the state of affairs. And then he is the one in a responsible position, but he is saying pehle hota to in ko punishment hoti. Bhai aap ki zimmedari hai yeh.3- The British truly did wonders for the region, no matter what we say. Irrigation, railway, road networks, institutional organizations, education. Just look at the model village next to the canal. Had that been adopted across the country by us our villages would be in a much better state. Ham nay bhi sab barbad kar dia jo tha bhi.4- Interesting origins of the concept of a son being seen as better in society. The British gave ownership of land to those families which had a son or more sons, not to those who had daughters. So this would explain why people who are illiterate have been indoctrinated this since old times. Anyone with more knowledge about this?5- Did British really build these canals to gain loyalty of the Punjab?