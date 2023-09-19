What's new

Britain says to continue trade talks with India despite Canada allegations

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain will continue trade talks with India despite allegations from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson reiterated that Britain was in touch with Canada about the "serious allegations" but said it would not have a bearing on trade talks with India.

"Work on the trade negotiations will continue as before. The Canadian authorities will now conduct their work and I'm not going to preempt them," the spokesperson told reporters.


"When we have concerns about countries we are negotiating trade deals with, we will raise them directly with the government concerned. But with regards to the current negotiations with India, these are negotiations about a trade deal, and we're not looking to conflate them with other issues."

