Britain hopes to attract investment from Chinese carmakers - minister

The UK is already broke, and they can no longer support the US hegemony at the cost of their own benefits.



Rishi Sunak can no longer handle everything by himself, that's why he is invoking David Cameron to re-establish the ties with China.



The UK not only needs the EV manufacturers from China as their own citizens can no longer afford the gas price and the staggering inflation, they also need Huawei, China's HSR, nuclear plants, etc.



China will force the UK to support the RMB over the USD, and surely this will be utterly unpleasant for the US.



And I'd expect that the US will do everything to further sabotage the relationship between China and the UK.