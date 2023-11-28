What's new

Britain hopes to attract investment from Chinese carmakers - minister

ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jan 27, 2010
Messages
23,593
Reaction score
12
Country
China
Location
Canada
HAMPTON COURT, England, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's investment minister on Monday said he was working to attract Chinese car manufacturers to build a factory in the country and that investment from China was crucial to meeting environmental targets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's appointment of former British leader David Cameron as foreign minister earlier this month caused concern among some lawmakers in his Conservative Party about what it would mean for the government's approach to China.

As prime minister, Cameron heralded a "golden era" in relations with China in 2015, something Sunak has said was over.

At a foreign direct investment summit at Hampton Court Palace on Monday, British investment minister Dominic Johnson said commercial talks could run in parallel with political disagreements.

"Chinese investment is crucial if we're to achieve our net zero goals ... I welcome strong business collaboration between the UK and China when it comes to investing in each other's countries," Johnson told reporters, adding he would rather Chinese cars were made in Britain than imported.

"Absolutely, I have an ambition to try and attract a Chinese car manufacturer."

Sunak reiterated his stance that it was possible to work with China in some areas while protecting Britain's interests in other areas of particular sensitivity.

Britain is re-examining the application of its recently introduced National Security and Investment (NSI) Act that has disproportionately blocked Chinese-backed deals.

Johnson said he was concerned that the act created an "impression of friction", but that it had only been used to intervene in a small number of deals overall, adding it was right to have a safeguard.

Britain has announced several car investments this year, including a new Tata gigafactory and investment by Nissan.

Asked if he had an update on talks with the European Union to resolve rules of origin tariffs due to come into force on carmakers next year, Johnson said "sadly not".


"We've been very clear that we need to work with our European partners not to get stuck in rules of origin omelettes, which is unhelpful to both sides," he said. "We want to have sensible, pragmatic outcomes to help our car manufacturers."


www.reuters.com

Britain hopes to attract investment from Chinese carmakers - minister

Britain's investment minister on Monday said he was working to attract Chinese car manufacturers to build a factory in the country and that investment from China was crucial to meeting environmental targets.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
The UK is already broke, and they can no longer support the US hegemony at the cost of their own benefits.

Rishi Sunak can no longer handle everything by himself, that's why he is invoking David Cameron to re-establish the ties with China.

The UK not only needs the EV manufacturers from China as their own citizens can no longer afford the gas price and the staggering inflation, they also need Huawei, China's HSR, nuclear plants, etc.

China will force the UK to support the RMB over the USD, and surely this will be utterly unpleasant for the US.

And I'd expect that the US will do everything to further sabotage the relationship between China and the UK.
 
UK have nothing in their coffers , no money for their military , no money for energy , no money for their citizen's well being..

it is already bankrupt , propped by the illusion of normalcy by the western lying media
 
buntalanlucu said:
UK have nothing in their coffers , no money for their military , no money for energy , no money for their citizen's well being..

it is already bankrupt , propped by the illusion of normalcy by the western lying media
Click to expand...

Ask them to ditch the USD.
 
MG and Lotus EVs are good, if not one of the best EV brands in the world right now.



 
Last edited:
ChineseTiger1986 said:
The UK is already broke, and they can no longer support the US hegemony at the cost of their own benefits.

Rishi Sunak can no longer handle everything by himself, that's why he is invoking David Cameron to re-establish the ties with China.

The UK not only needs the EV manufacturers from China as their own citizens can no longer afford the gas price and the staggering inflation, they also need Huawei, China's HSR, nuclear plants, etc.

China will force the UK to support the RMB over the USD, and surely this will be utterly unpleasant for the US.

And I'd expect that the US will do everything to further sabotage the relationship between China and the UK.
Click to expand...
Cameron is a capable guy and Sunak does probably have too much on his hands, so can use the help.
what does "support RMB mean"?
 
After they kicked out Chinese in their nuke reactors project and Huawei business there, are they kidding ? Who are the Chinese going to trust these back stabbing bigots anytime soon ? Their interests are best served being lapdogs of Yankees, lol. They want Chinese companies to open EV plants there, lol.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Indonesia asks China's Geely to help build homegrown EV by 2026
Replies
0
Views
188
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Thailand moving full speed ahead to lure China’s EV ‘big fish’ to ‘Detroit of Asia’
Replies
5
Views
373
buntalanlucu
B
艹艹艹
China are currently investing in more than 900 projects in Laos, more than US$13 billion
Replies
1
Views
162
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
beijingwalker
Chinese carmakers are years ahead of German companies, says monitor
2
Replies
20
Views
665
K_Bin_W
K
艹艹艹
Tokyo Auto Show returns as local carmakers play EV catch-up
Replies
5
Views
192
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom