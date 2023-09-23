What's new

Brightline Orlando Station is now Open!

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 22, 2017
Messages
2,386
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States

Arriving Now: Fast Passenger Trains From Miami to Orlando​

Brightline will make the trip in three and a half hours, with round-trip tickets starting at $158.


The fastest train in the country outside of the Northeast began service between Miami and Orlando on Friday, connecting two major cities in car-loving Florida and testing whether private passenger rail can thrive in the United States.

Brightline will make the trip in three and a half hours, about 30 minutes faster than the average car ride, reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour. Tickets from Miami to Orlando start at $158 round trip for business class and $298 for first class, with discounts for families and larger groups.

1695482851118.png

Brightline became the nation’s first private passenger rail to launch in a century when it started its service between Miami and West Palm Beach, where the company’s trains do not reach such high speeds, in 2018.

If Brightline proves profitable in Florida, it could represent a turning point for American passenger rail. The last private intercity passenger train — the Rio Grande Zephyr, which connected Denver and Salt Lake City — shut down four decades ago. Since then, domestic rail travel has mainly been limited to Amtrak, the publicly funded but privately operated corporation, and a smattering of regional commuter and transit lines.

“This is an extraordinary development in U.S. transportation,” said Joseph P. Schwieterman, a professor at DePaul University, referring to Brightline’s rise. Mr. Schwieterman also wrote “When the Railroad Leaves Town,” a book about the decline of American railroads.
The company’s success in the state has been marred by a striking number of pedestrian fatalities on its tracks that continued even as one of its neon-colored trains made the maiden trip to Orlando on Friday morning. A train traveling southbound from West Palm Beach killed a pedestrian on the tracks while the Orlando-bound train made its way north, underscoring questions about the safety of residents near the rail line. Brightline trains have the highest death rate in the U.S., according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis.

Ninety-eight people have been killed by Brightline trains since 2019, according to The A.P. Most of the deaths have been suicides, drivers going through crossing gates or pedestrians running across the tracks. A spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department said that the death on Friday appeared to be a suicide.

“We have made tremendous investments in the safety of the corridor,” P. Michael Reininger, Brightline’s chief executive, said aboard the maiden train, the Brightpink, whose passengers could see police investigators collecting evidence on the southbound tracks as it slowed in Delray Beach. “We’ve worked really hard in terms of outreach to make sure that the local communities are aware of our train service coming. We work with local law enforcement.”

Passenger rail was introduced in the United States two centuries ago and survived several economic and national crises. But rising competition from airlines and highways after World War II devastated the industry. By 1970, railroads were in such dire straits that the federal government created Amtrak to take over passenger rail, allowing the industry to focus on freight.

Amtrak has crushed the competition for travel in the Northeast Corridor that connects Washington, New York and Boston. When it launched its high-speed Acela line along that stretch in 2000, only about 37 percent of people traveling between New York and Washington made the trip by rail. That share grew to 83 percent by the 2021 fiscal year.

More than a decade ago, Florida considered the possibility of high-speed rail between Tampa and Orlando, when the Obama administration offered $2.4 billion for the project. But then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, rejected the funds in 2011, saying the rail would be too expensive for the state to operate.

Brightline received no federal grants for construction but did get billions of dollars in investment through tax-exempt bonds. Its service could eventually stretch to Tampa and get new stations along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, Mr. Reininger said.

1695482924925.png


This year, Brightline submitted an application for a $3.75 billion federal grant to help it build an ambitious $12 billion electric high-speed railroad from Las Vegas to Southern California. Brightline says it has completed the first, most difficult phase of that project, which includes completing environmental reviews and securing right of way, most of it along a highway median.
Construction is set to begin before the end of the year, with the aim of having the train running in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

For the company, the true test of its business will be whether it can attract enough passengers to turn a profit.
Its Florida service is decidedly upscale: leather seats, premium lounges and gleaming stations that look more like corporate lobbies than mass transit hubs. The company sprays a citrus fragrance in its trains and stations that, according to the perfumer, has “notes of grapefruit, orange, mandarin, lemongrass, white jasmine and musks.”

“When I think of commuter trains into New York, this is not it,” quipped Mayor Troy McDonald of Stuart, a city north of West Palm Beach.
Brightline’s service between Miami and West Palm Beach has so far appealed to both tourists and business types — especially lawyers, real estate agents and medical providers who work in several Florida cities. Now that there is service to Orlando, Patrick Goddard, the Brightline president, said he expects leisure travelers will make up 60 percent of passengers, including international travelers more comfortable with trains than rental cars.


Because Florida’s public transit is patchy at best, the company has partnered with Uber and shuttle services to get people from train stations to where they need to go, including theme parks and sporting events.

But the price is too high for many commuters, said Mark Merwitzer, policy manager for Transit Alliance Miami, a nonprofit advocacy group.
“Taxpayers should have cheaper rides than, say, someone who’s visiting from another part of the country or who’s here on vacation,” he said. “There’s so many people who could really use it as a commuter rail.”

Because of the pandemic, Brightline paused service throughout most of 2020 and 2021. It carried more than 1.2 million passengers last year but also reported a $260 million loss, driven by start-up and development costs, according to a financial disclosure. So far this year, Brightline has already carried more passengers than in 2022 and has collected over $38 million in revenue, more than double what it earned over the same period last year.

Experts credit its successful start to factors including support from local officials, lucrative development of the real estate surrounding the company’s stations, booming tourism, robust population growth and persistent highway congestion. With the Everglades to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, there is also limited ability to expand existing roadways along a substantial stretch of Brightline’s route.

But perhaps the most important reason behind the company’s success so far, experts and Brightline officials said, is that it was able to establish itself mostly on an existing freight railroad, the same one that put Florida on the map more than a century ago. Because of that, Brightline was able to avoid the perilous task of cobbling together a right of way over hundreds of miles.

“That is the essential ingredient to build this,” said Wes Edens, the co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, the private equity firm that owns Brightline.
1695483002483.png


Fortress bought that freight railroad in 2007, and a few years later, Mr. Edens decided to explore starting a passenger rail company, inspired by a book about the freight railroad built by the industrialist Henry Flagler from Jacksonville to Key West. That railroad also carried passengers for a period after its founding.

Brightline believes that within a few years it will be able to serve about eight million passengers annually along the Miami-to-Orlando corridor, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

On Friday, the Brightpink arriving from Miami notably sped up on the final stretch of track from Cocoa to Orlando, where trains can go fastest. Among the passengers on a later train to Miami were Pam and Jeff Landry of Tampa, who bought tickets in advance to ride Brightline on the first day of the service from Orlando.

“We love trains,” said Ms. Landry, 59, as she cuddled the couple’s year-old mini Dachshund, Sedona. “We rode them all over Europe.”
Carmen Zarhi and Jorge Andújar, tourists from Chile who spent five days in Orlando, had to make a cruise departing from South Florida. They booked their tickets to Fort Lauderdale two weeks ago, unaware that the service would not have existed had they tried to take it even a day earlier.
“We did not rent a car,” Ms. Zarhi, 30, said in Spanish. “The train was ideal.”

www.nytimes.com

Arriving Now: Fast Passenger Trains From Miami to Orlando

Brightline will make the trip in three and a half hours, with round-trip tickets starting at $158.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote must watch video...

It's incredible how modern and clean everything looks. The only thing I don't like is the exterior of the train, which appears quite old-fashioned. Fortunately, Brightline will soon introduce the next generation of trains that look much more modern! I can't wait for the construction to begin in Las Vegas. The first real high-speed rail project in the US. The Las Vegas project will have much faster trains and an entirely new, massive railway station! It seems that investments in high-speed railways are set to increase significantly!!!

The next generation of trains will look like this:
1695483486661.png

1695483493809.png


The new station in Las Vegas will be the most modern in the world

1695483684595.png

1695483792824.png

1695483821583.png


Go car-free, care-free | Brightline West

Brightline West is the future of a car-free, care-free lifestyle, connecting Las Vegas and Southern California via all-electric, high-speed train.
www.brightlinewest.com www.brightlinewest.com
 
Last edited:
Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed train clears hurdle, on track to break ground this year

1695484493542.png



LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California is quickly moving toward breaking ground later this year. The Brightline West bullet train just cleared a big regulatory hurdle and is on track to receive billions in federal funding to begin construction.

The Brightline West bullet train would have no significant impact on a 49-mile stretch between the line’s southern terminus Rancho Cucamonga, CA and the Victor Valley according to a new report from the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration. Brightline West Cajon Pass High-Speed Rail Project

The finding allows Brightline to proceed without an environmental impact statement for that portion of the route. An environmental assessment for the Las Vegas to Apple Valley section was approved in 2011 and reviewed in 2020. The FRA touted “the environmental benefits of the project” as it would cut down on some of the 50-million trips made each year between Las Vegas and Southern California. Brightline West President Sarah Watterson told the International Railway Journal, “having permits and right of way are typically the highest barriers to success for large scale infrastructure developments.” Brightline now has them and it is full steam ahead.

Brightline’s all-electric trains will travel 218 miles along the median of Interstate 15 at speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour. Trains will take passengers from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga in just two hours and ten minutes. Though Brightline already operates in Florida connecting Orlando to Miami, Brightline’s CEO Mike Reininger told FOX5, “Brightline West will be the first true high-speed rail system in America and will serve as the blueprint for how we can connect major city pairs that are too short to fly and too far to drive.”

The estimated cost of the Brightline West line: $12 billion. In April, lawmakers from Nevada and California sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this letter requesting federal funding be expedited. Brightline West along with the Nevada Department of Transportation applied for a $3.75 billion federal grant.

Brightline West has set a goal of starting service in late 2027 or early 2028 before the summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

www.fox5vegas.com

Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed train clears hurdle, on track to break ground this year

A high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California is quickly moving toward breaking ground later this year.
www.fox5vegas.com www.fox5vegas.com
 

I was on the 1st Brightline train to Orlando — here's what it was like​


1695484528131.png


The day has finally arrived.

After years of anticipation, months of testing and multiple delays, Brightline officially launched passenger service to (and from) its brand-new station at Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Friday.

This marks a major milestone for the company, which has been operating trains between Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida, since January 2018. With this newest expansion, you can now travel from South Florida to Central Florida (or vice versa) without braving the area's notorious highway traffic or dealing with the hassle of airport security.

I was given a seat on the inaugural train to cover this exciting new development for TPG — here's what it was like.

Departure from South Florida​

As a resident of the Treasure Coast, West Palm Beach is the closest Brightline station for me, so my journey began there just as the sun rose in the September sky.

1695484543553.png

1695484568645.png


The inaugural train left Miami at 6:41 a.m. and made stops at its other South Florida stations. However, it wound up being delayed in reaching us. After speeches from local dignitaries, including the mayor of West Palm Beach and the area's congressional representative, we boarded and departed shortly before 9 a.m., almost an hour behind the originally scheduled time.

When the train ultimately pulled out of the station, a surreal feeling washed over me.

Those of us on the inaugural service were the first passengers to ride the rails along this stretch of Florida's east coast in more than 55 years. Florida East Coast Railway, which still owns the tracks and operates frequent freight trains along them, ceased passenger service on July 31, 1968.

As we continued north, the populated stretches along the tracks soon gave way to undeveloped Florida scrub crossing into Martin County, with nothing but train tracks and vegetation to see. It truly felt like we had stepped back in time, and we were seeing roughly what you would have seen in the 1960s when passengers last made this journey.

1695484587183.png


Except, of course, for the train itself, which is equipped with all of the modern conveniences a traveler needs. Each seat has multiple power outlets, and the Wi-Fi truly was high-speed based on my experience and the test I ran.

1695484602555.png


I was even able to successfully join (and participate in) our morning editorial team call on Zoom.

All passengers on this inaugural train were served a continental breakfast and offered a choice of nonalcoholic beverages, though passengers on regular service have a variety of food and beverage items for purchase (they're complimentary for those in the Premium coach).

1695484616360.png


The mood on board was festive, with other members of the media and various VIPs taking part in the run to Orlando. That excitement extended outside as well, as the train was greeted by a small crowd in Stuart along with a fire department water cannon.

1695484634219.png


My eyes were glued to the windows as we made our way through my hometown of Fort Pierce before continuing on through Vero Beach and Cocoa. The scenery along the route was simply spectacular.


1695484646181.png


Then, the real fun began as we turned to the west and onto the brand-new tracks built specifically for Brightline along the Martin Andersen Beachline Expressway (state Road 528). With no grade crossings and fencing on both sides, we reached 125 mph for the final stretch of the journey.

The cars along the highway stood no chance of keeping up as we traversed the 30-plus miles in only 18 minutes as the tower at Orlando International Airport came into view.

1695484664177.png


Before long, the train was pulling into the Orlando station.

Arrival in Orlando​


1695484678008.png


The atmosphere on board exploded into outright celebration as we stepped onto the platform. A massive welcoming committee was on hand to greet the train, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, various Brightline executives and the cheer squad from the University of Central Florida.

1695484690601.png

1695484704133.png


The festivities continued with a welcome reception inside the cavernous station, and you could feel the energy pulsing through the room. This felt historic — and for good reason. Brightline has been working toward this moment for over a decade, and now, both residents and tourists alike can experience high-speed rail along Florida's east coast.

Safety concerns​

Unfortunately, Brightline has experienced a number of fatal accidents since it began operating, and Friday's inaugural train was sadly delayed by a tragic accident involving a pedestrian and a southbound train. None of the accidents have been determined to be Brightline's fault, and the company has spent millions of dollars on safety improvements at grade crossings. It also launched a public-relations push to encourage all residents along its corridor to commit to staying safe. However, it is a very real and ongoing element of this service in Florida.

We hope these efforts will continue to further reduce these incidents in communities that see frequent Brightline trains coming through.

Bottom line​

I've taken Brightline between West Palm Beach and Miami several times to avoid South Florida's notorious traffic, so I jumped at the chance to experience the expanded service to Orlando on the inaugural train. And like all of my past experiences, this one was fantastic.

Aside from an initial delay, it was amazing to take a passenger train from South Florida to Orlando. It helps that Brightline isn't just any train. I'd put its amenities and comfort up against some of the top European rail products, and this new service will make it easier to explore more of the state without driving or flying.

And the company isn't done.

With plans to expand to Tampa and construction underway on its planned Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas route, we likely haven't heard the last from Brightline as it seeks to transform train service in the United States.

thepointsguy.com

I was on the 1st Brightline train to Orlando — here's what it was like - The Points Guy

After years of anticipation, months of testing and multiple delays, Brightline officially launched passenger service to (and from) its brand-new station at Orlando International Airport (MCO).
thepointsguy.com thepointsguy.com

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote it looks so modern!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705228206301683748

1695484869016.png

1695484903900.png

1695484930344.png
 

Similar threads

StraightEdge
Privately owned high-speed passenger train service in US to link Miami and Orlando
Replies
3
Views
56
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
_NOBODY_
How Brightline Plans To Bring High-Speed Rail To The U.S.
Replies
0
Views
178
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Hamartia Antidote
Brightline becomes 1st rail service to use Elon Musk’s Starlink internet
Replies
0
Views
251
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Construction begins this year on $12 billion high-speed rail from Los Angeles to Las Vegas
Replies
4
Views
422
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
_NOBODY_
Why Passenger Train Manufacturing Is Booming In The U.S
Replies
0
Views
159
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom