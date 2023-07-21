What's new

BRICS gold backed currency

China will lose a lot of profit to support that currency. And other BRICS members will make profit from it. But if China loses 1 dollar, as long as USA loses 3 dollars, it still meets China's national interest.
 
Skull and Bones said:
The BRICS economy is more than $24 trillion USD and growing, while there is only $12 trillion dollar worth of gold ever mined. So how does that work?
I can do you one better

46% Of all gold mined is now in private procession, its in your jewellery, your phone, your computer and even ur sushi or in you (if you ate that sushi)

How did government regulate gold price when almost half of them are in private citizen hand?
 
jhungary said:
I can do you one better

46% Of all gold mined is now in private procession, its in your jewellery, your phone, your computer and even ur sushi or in you (if you ate that sushi)

How did government regulate gold price when almost half of them are in private citizen hand?
I guess they will float Digital gold on blockchain. :lol:
 
Skull and Bones said:
The BRICS economy is more than $24 trillion USD and growing, while there is only $12 trillion dollar worth of gold ever mined. So how does that work?
Banks lend more money than deposit it has. Let alone if necessay, China can use its huge foreign exchange reserves
 
Skull and Bones said:
Currency backed by 'Gold' my friend, do you understand English?
"Backed by gold" is ideal status. China's foreign exchange reserves can be used for emergency. Every one knows this currency can exist is not because of gold, but because of China. China doesn't have much gold either.
 
kankan326 said:
"Backed by gold" is ideal status. China's foreign exchange reserves can be used for emergency. Every one knows this currency can exist is not because of gold, but because of China. China doesn't have much gold either.
Are you proposing dual standard of currency operating in parallel?
 
Skull and Bones said:
Are you proposing dual standard of currency operating in parallel?
The history of currency backed by gold is long gone. I believe at first China wants Yuan as the BRICS currency. Other countries rejected China's proposal. But China doesn't want to bear unlimited liability for new BRICS currency. It means China will become other countries ATM. They can exploit China's fortune through it. So gold is just a compromise. But currency is not really reliable if only gold is accounted.
 
kankan326 said:
The history of currency backed by gold is long gone. I believe at first China wants Yuan as the BRICS currency. Other countries rejected China's proposal. But China doesn't want to bear unlimited liability for new BRICS currency. It means China will become other countries ATM. They can exploit China's fortune through it. So gold is just a compromise. But currency is not really reliable if only gold is accounted.
Sounds bad tbqh.
 
kankan326 said:
The history of currency backed by gold is long gone. I believe at first China wants Yuan as the BRICS currency. Other countries rejected China's proposal. But China doesn't want to bear unlimited liability for new BRICS currency. It means China will become other countries ATM. They can exploit China's fortune through it. So gold is just a compromise. But currency is not really reliable if only gold is accounted.
So BRICS currency is just for media consumption without any substance.
 
Skull and Bones said:
So BRICS currency is just for media consumption without any substance.
Depends on China and other countries will. If some countries join in BRICS for pure personal interest and has no intention caring other's interest. It will not have good end. Especially India, who always acts as an organizations destoryer.
 

