What's new

Breaking: US GDP grows 2.4% in Q2; overall GDP near $27T

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
16,041
Reaction score
3
Country
United States
Location
United States
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent.

Current‑dollar GDP increased 4.7 percent at an annual rate, or $305.2 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $26.84 trillion. In the first quarter, GDP increased 6.1 percent, or $391.8 billion (tables 1 and 3).

Gross Domestic Product, Second Quarter 2023 (Advance Estimate) | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent. The GDP estimate released today is based on...
www.bea.gov www.bea.gov
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US GDP revised up to 2% growth in Q1
Replies
1
Views
92
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
F-22Raptor
US GDP grows 1.1% in Q1; overall GDP at $26.5T
Replies
4
Views
396
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
F-22Raptor
US GDP grows 2.9% in Q4 and 2.1% in 2022; overall GDP grows to $25.5T
Replies
0
Views
255
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US economy grows 2.6% in Q3; increases overall GDP to $25.66T
Replies
3
Views
374
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
F-22Raptor
US GDP decreases 0.9% in Q2; overall GDP increases to $24.85T
Replies
1
Views
525
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom