BREAKING: THE US CHARGES HINDU RADICAL AFTER FAILED PLOT TO ASSASSINATE SIKH DISSIDENT

bas mujhe ni tag kia
Its just a matter of time, these Khalistani rats get hunted down.
They should start eliminating all their close relatives living in India and seize all their lands and properties, and use the funds to hire more hitmen.
Yet you guys always said that CCP is ruthless.
CCP has not done that to dissidents. I guess India is far ahead of China on the American scale of human rights. LOL..Yet you guys always said that CCP is ruthless.
Nope, trust me when I say this, almost all Indians admire China's no non-sense policy, and would love for India to emulate it.
Its a shame, India and China don't get along. We would have made the best allies, there could ever be.
This is what I was about to say, but in plainer language: India is not obeying and US whips its a$$.These are pressure tactics, US/West will rachet up the pressure until India falls in line. After that business as usual.
The reason China is lenient is because today China's internal security is water tight, unlike India's. They know these "dissidents" can keep whining sitting in western countries, but there is practically nothing that they can do within China. In the case of India, the shenanigans of these "dissidents" sitting in Canada and US, cause genuine security, law and order problems in India.The US wants to use India as a leverage to contain China in order to preserve their hegemony, but they will still sponsor your domestic separatists to make sure that they can get you by the balls.
China is way too lenient with its separatists and dissidents compared to India.
CCP has not done that to dissidents. I guess India is far ahead of China on the American scale of human rights. LOL..
Whatever happens there might be better than in the US. In the US, they will lose their manhood, virginity, and humanity. That's pretty bad for those deeply religious and proud.Indian agents seem to be getting caught quite a lot these days it seems. Anyone know what happened to the Indian spies caught in Qatar?