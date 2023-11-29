What's new

BREAKING: THE US CHARGES HINDU RADICAL AFTER FAILED PLOT TO ASSASSINATE SIKH DISSIDENT

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729898896158322770

Shrieking Monkey.gif

@Raj-Hindustani @Rollno21 @Jugger @VkdIndian @protean @INDIAPOSITIVE @Kingdom come @ProudThamizhan @Cheepek @JaneBhiDoYaaron @Vikramaditya-I @Skimming @SoulSpokesman @DabbuSardar @pikkuboss @indushek @Sam6536 @Puffin @my2cents @nahtanbob
 
Great work by US intelligence.

According to the feeds I get, monitoring of Hindutva sleeper cells have increased in both left and right coasts. There are Hindutva people who go to gun clubs and shooting ranges locally. They are primary suspects.
 
Its just a matter of time, these Khalistani rats get hunted down.

They should start eliminating all their close relatives living in India and seize all their lands and properties, and use the funds to hire more hitmen.
 
Nope, trust me when I say this, almost all Indians admire China's no non-sense policy, and would love for India to emulate it.

Its a shame, India and China don't get along. We would have made the best allies, there could ever be.
 
The US wants to use India as a leverage to contain China in order to preserve their hegemony, but they will still sponsor your domestic separatists to make sure that they can get you by the balls.

China is way too lenient with its separatists and dissidents compared to India.
 
The reason China is lenient is because today China's internal security is water tight, unlike India's. They know these "dissidents" can keep whining sitting in western countries, but there is practically nothing that they can do within China. In the case of India, the shenanigans of these "dissidents" sitting in Canada and US, cause genuine security, law and order problems in India.
 
CCP is like a super powerful person with a gentle personality.

This is your typical protagonist character from the Wuxia novel.

And the US is also a typical archvillain character from the Wuxia novel.
 
Indian agents seem to be getting caught quite a lot these days it seems. Anyone know what happened to the Indian spies caught in Qatar?
 
Whatever happens there might be better than in the US. In the US, they will lose their manhood, virginity, and humanity. That's pretty bad for those deeply religious and proud.
 

