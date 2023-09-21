What's new

BREAKING: Reports that India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals

Let's think how we can escalate to get U.S, Europe etc involved

Prioritized targeted scaremongering about India is the need of the hour
 
Seems, indian government is more aggressive than Canada...

As Australian leader said, needs to be chill out. :partay:
 
This is obviously targeted at Khalistanis visiting India. Good decision. Let them do tit for tat.
 
If true, this is a brilliant tactical move. Most Canadians of Indian origin would already have OCI card and the number of other Canadians visiting India is small. So, this not have much short-term impact. Now, if Trudeau retaliates and stops visas for Indians, he is going to face a backlash from OCIs whose relatives can't visit and universities who will lose students. If he doesn't he will look weak and lose face.
 
Why would a Canadian need indian visa in the first place :lol:
If Canada return them a favor that will definitely hurt indians far more.
 

Similar threads

B
US, Canada recently denied visa to Bangladesh Air Chief Hannan
Replies
11
Views
161
Bengal71
Bengal71
Bilal9
India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as relations worsen
Replies
0
Views
19
Bilal9
Bilal9
CIA Mole
India and China freeze out journalists as rift widened after Galwan clash
Replies
0
Views
177
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Misinformation’: Pakistan Embassy in US rebuts reports of visa refusals over links with PTI
Replies
0
Views
92
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
GamoAccu
UK refuses India’s plea for visas in trade deal talks
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
TriptiD
TriptiD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom