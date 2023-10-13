What's new

BREAKING: Pakistan dismantles Indian terrorist network which targeted Kashmiri and Sikh activists | 1 foreign operator captured.

there are two typos in the logos above :

1. corpse is spelt with an e. I realize your military intelligence may be dead, but you could still spell
2. 'for' missing. It should be "Counter FOR terrorism department" . otherwise it may confuse genuine customers
 
ProudThamizhan said:
there are two typos in the logos above :

1. corpse is spelt with an e. I realize your military intelligence may be dead, but you could still spell
2. 'for' missing. It should be "Counter FOR terrorism department" . otherwise it may confuse genuine customers
Click to expand...

What an Indian
 
@Abid123 You scientifically proved in the other thread that we aren’t brave. So why your awaam keep on blaming us for all terrorism and killing taking place in the land of pure? Hain ji?
 
What took them so long? after so many people have been killed
by this network? O I forgot they were busy in regime change
op and political interference.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
there are two typos in the logos above :

1. corpse is spelt with an e. I realize your military intelligence may be dead, but you could still spell
2. 'for' missing. It should be "Counter FOR terrorism department" . otherwise it may confuse genuine customers
Click to expand...
I can only describe this trolling attempt with one word - dasyu. Reeks of it. Indra would have definitely slain you and taken your AASImaxxed women as concubines.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
there are two typos in the logos above :

1. corpse is spelt with an e. I realize your military intelligence may be dead, but you could still spell
2. 'for' missing. It should be "Counter FOR terrorism department" . otherwise it may confuse genuine customers
Click to expand...

B5BDD710-33BD-411D-83F6-C54BF11130C4.jpeg


FB9F4723-76AF-43F5-AE19-946BBE33E561.jpeg


Dumb **** Indians
 
Kuru said:
@Abid123 You scientifically proved in the other thread that we aren’t brave. So why your awaam keep on blaming us for all terrorism and killing taking place in the land of pure? Hain ji?
Click to expand...
Paying target killers to kill civilians is considered brave by pajeets?

ProudThamizhan said:
there are two typos in the logos above :

corpse
Click to expand...
I ate the corpse of your god for breakfast, pajeet
 
In the last 9 months Pakistan claimed to have "dismantled" several networks behind assassinations. Still targetted assassinations keeps on happening.
 
Borderlands said:
In the last 9 months Pakistan claimed to have "dismantled" several networks behind assassinations. Still targetted assassinations keeps on happening.
Click to expand...
ISI can send Kashmir back to the 90s if it wants. Do not test our patience.
 
In the absence of any admin control over digital pajeets, we have to control them. A shame really as no Muslim could get away with the anti pajeet comments on batratcrap forum.
Anyway, I'm making beef smash burgers later using chuck and briscit cuts from pajeet mother's. I've tried a few recipes now and they are great.

I plan to invite a pajeet over who lives across the road, he loves beef burgers but lives in fear from his savage community who ostracise him for eating healthy food.
 

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
Sikhs in the US Warned by FBI about Death Threats
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
One_Nation
O
Xestan
  • Article
TEN YEARS OF THE ‘KARACHI OPERATION’
Replies
1
Views
302
ARMalik
ARMalik
Raj-Hindustani
Unexpected lots Support to India, If India killed a Canadian Sikh, Trudeau and other Liberal PMs are at fault
2
Replies
16
Views
559
Novus ordu seclorum
N
Signalian
Pakistan’s Resilience Against Terrorism: Examining India‘s Role in Terrorism
Replies
4
Views
183
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
GamoAccu
Indian news media blaming Pakistan of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canadian soil
Replies
1
Views
153
Kaniska
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom