BREAKING: Original translated text of Cypher is revealed finally.

PakAlp said: So Usa was p### that Imran Khan visited Moscow before the Ukrainian invasion, also same with Pakistan stance on being neutral (according to the cypher).



The way I see it, if Usa can influence Pakistani deep state to remove IK just like that then so be it, it shows our state is weak and vulnerable. Its our own fault. Let's see Usa remove Indian government or Iranian government, they cannot because their states are strong. Click to expand...

It was obvious for me when I listened to Bajwa's speech on a security conference last year 2nd April 2022. No details of Cypher or anything like that had happened yet. But the panic on Bajwa's face was evident. The way he critisized Russia and did a 180 degree reversal on the policy. Poor guy could not handle a little US pressure. I recalled how General Musharraf was literally shaking on televised speech to the nation describing that Pakistan's face 1971 like situation and accepted all demands of the US. (However that time Musharraf's panic is justifiable as US was really pissed and wanted to bring hell to its enemies. Also it was the lone super-power by far and not had to worry on China or Russia.)World changed a lot in last 20 years but our Generals never adapted to the new world. The new world is bi-polar world. When US left Afghanistan, Biden said that we don't want to be distracted and we want to be laser focused on China. In such a world, you don't have to fear United States that you tremble in your voice like what Bajwa was doing. Instead shaking and sweating our Generals should leave the matter of foreign policy to more educated folks. Foreign policy in the hands of GHQ is a total disaster.