BREAKING NEWS: Sheikh Rashid To Give TV Interview Against IK

So following his abduction by the Khaki Killers, they have worked on Sheikh Rashid, and Samaa will broadcast this interview according to tweets in the past hour.
Khaki-PDM tout Muneeb Farooq has recorded this on Samaa, and joins other similar harami touts (Kamran Shahid & Adil Shahzeb) of violating media ethics. And he's meant to be a 'student of law'.
The evidence of Pakistan being a military dictatorship:
PDM - all sold out to the Khaki Killers
Judiciary - all sold out to the Khaki Killers
Media - all sold out to the Khaki Killers
