What's new

BREAKING NEWS: Sheikh Rashid To Give TV Interview Against IK

DGMO

DGMO

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 1, 2010
Messages
579
Reaction score
0
So following his abduction by the Khaki Killers, they have worked on Sheikh Rashid, and Samaa will broadcast this interview according to tweets in the past hour.

Khaki-PDM tout Muneeb Farooq has recorded this on Samaa, and joins other similar harami touts (Kamran Shahid & Adil Shahzeb) of violating media ethics. And he's meant to be a 'student of law'.

The evidence of Pakistan being a military dictatorship:

PDM - all sold out to the Khaki Killers
Judiciary - all sold out to the Khaki Killers
Media - all sold out to the Khaki Killers

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715027737167958032

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715025244342075730
 
The company is selling "Purani Sharab" in new packaging.
Sadly Establishment will face serious consequences.
 
Do these faujidiots think ppl are dumb? Do they think ppl dnt know who abducts and then they change their stance, do they think ppl dnt know who is behind all this? Do they think ppl will forget?
 
Wait, Muneeb Farooq is now at Samaa?

That's the surprising news here.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bugti retracts as Rana advises him to learn a lesson from Sheikh Rashid's fate
Replies
2
Views
214
One_Nation
O
INDIAPOSITIVE
'Canada has become a hub for murderers': Bangladesh Foreign Minister backs India
2 3
Replies
32
Views
958
saif
S
B
Bangladesh seeks extradition treaty with U.K.; will try to bring back Mujib's killers from U.S., Canada
Replies
5
Views
387
saif
S
HAIDER
Work in progress to break PTI
Replies
0
Views
327
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran’s Dubai lawyer fails to register defamation case against Geo
Replies
1
Views
319
Babaasif
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom