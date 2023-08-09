[Breaking news] China lifts group tour ban for Japan

Group tours from China to Japan will be lifted on the 10th. The Chinese embassy in Japan notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the lifting of the ban. Until now, some individual travelers have been allowed to visit Japan, but the sale of group tours has been prohibited. The largest market in terms of both number of people and consumption before the spread of the new coronavirus infection will open in earnest, and it is expected that demand for inbound travel to Japan will recover further. In 2019, before COVID-19, 9.59 million people from China visited Japan, accounting for 30% of all visitors to Japan. The consumption amount was 1,770.4 billion yen, or 36.8% of all visitors to Japan, and was the highest by country/region. The amount of shopping per person was also over 100,000 yen. “Bakugai,” which involves purchasing large quantities of products at department stores, drug stores, and home appliance mass retailers, has become synonymous. However, it decreased sharply due to the corona crisis. Even after October 2018, when border measures were significantly eased, the Chinese government continued to ban the sale of group tours to Japan, and the recovery has lagged compared to other countries and regions. After China eased its zero-corona policy, it lifted the ban on group tours to 60 countries by March this year, but Japan was not included. The number of visitors to Japan in June has recovered to 70% of the pre-corona level, but only about 20% from China. (Go Takahashi, Anri Takahashi)