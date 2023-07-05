BREAKING: India begins construction of 6 nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) at Vizag

NG Missile Vessels
Construction of SBC-2, the second final-assembly line for the Indian Navy's six-boat SSN project, should be completed by the end of 2024. Thus, it can be concluded that the various hull-sections fabricated by Larsen & Toubro at its Hazira industrial facility will start arriving at SBC-2 from early 2025 onwards. This in turn implies fabrication of hull modules have already commenced at Hazira with the DMR-292A/292B steel that is being produced by SAIL.
Updates from Vizag, Bhuj & Naliya
