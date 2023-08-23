What's new

BREAKING: First Astra test-firing from LCA Tejas just happened off India's west coast

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
917
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694261862802633014

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694260996146442682
1692778640877.png


20230823_134812.jpg


downloadfile(16).jpg


downloadfile(15).jpg


www.google.com

IAF Deploys Made-In-India Tejas Fighter Jets In Kashmir Valley; LCA To Fly Along Pak Border

In a strategic move, the Indian Air Force (IAF) moved its indigenous Tejas fighter jet to Jammu and Kashmir. LCA Tejas will fly along the Pakistan border to gain experience flying in the valley's mountainous terrain. Watch this video to know more. #iaf #tejas #kashmir #jk #jammuandkashmir #lca...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

N
IAF set to receive LCA-Mk1A fighters in February 2024
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
MirageBlue
MirageBlue
N
Tejas Fighter Deployed In Kashmir? Speculation Rife As Indigenous Aircraft Spotted At Awantipur During Western Air Command Chief's Visit
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
F
Setting the record straight on Tejas
2
Replies
18
Views
799
SQ8
S
L
Indigenous AESA Radar, Powerful Engine & Deadly Firepower, Has Tejas Mk2 Fighter Moved Out Of The LCA Category?
Replies
12
Views
2K
Chandragupt Maurya
C
Zarvan
Indigenous combat jets and Kaveri turbofan engine: All About IAF's new aerospace plan
Replies
1
Views
571
wildlens
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom