BREAKING: Cypher Is Leaked By Someone In Pak Military!!

The cable, known internally as a “cypher,” reveals both the carrots and the sticks that the State Department deployed in its push against Khan, promising warmer relations if Khan was removed, and isolation if he was not.
The document was provided to The Intercept by an anonymous source in the Pakistani military who said that they had no ties to Imran Khan or Khan’s party.
Full article in The Intercept.
And key part below which is what IK always said:
