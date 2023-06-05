What's new

Breaking: Apple introduces Vision Pro, a revolution in spatial computing

Ali_Baba said:
That price of 3499 is crazy - way out of my league and then some !!!!! I am sure it will have good tech but i cannot justify the price.
Click to expand...

It’s high but the tech is so advanced, so no surprise. I’m sure they’ll bring the price down for Gen 2.

I’m considering getting one though:D
 
F-22Raptor said:
It’s high but the tech is so advanced, so no surprise. I’m sure they’ll bring the price down for Gen 2.

I’m considering getting one though:D
Click to expand...

nice - let us know how you get on. I got Oculus 1 to get onto the VR bandwagon and I am looking to upgrade next few months.
 
Ali_Baba said:
That price of 3499 is crazy - way out of my league and then some !!!!! I am sure it will have good tech but i cannot justify the price.
Click to expand...
They would have to bring the price down. Sales won't do well at this price.

Also reminds me of this.

2nd-crop_hi-res-CS3-1.png
 
Dead on arrival for that price of $3500.

Even corporate customers have much better alternatives that can be connected to a PC.
 
for what it can do $3500 doesn't sound too bad since it can pretty much replace a desktop experience

i'd like to get one if i don't get nausea from it
 
Like most high tech, will at first be pricey and only limited to mostly early adopters
 
KAL-EL said:
Like most high tech, will at first be pricey and only limited to mostly early adopters
Click to expand...
bro just by hearing the price I feel broke lol but hey this is America, the more you hard work the more you make and then you can afford anything you want, Would I buy one ? that is something I am not sure but it sure does looks impressive, now imagine something like that with Tesla :o:
@Hamartia Antidote what do you think? a Glasses/Gadget like this with tesla auto-pilot or just a full 360 Degree Display :D
 

Similar threads

Stranagor
New iPhone 15 Exclusive Confirms Stunning Apple Design Decision
2
Replies
19
Views
820
VCheng
VCheng
Get Ya Wig Split
Apple Stock: It Could Reach $5 Trillion By 2025
Replies
0
Views
180
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
Apple unveils first budget 5G iPhone
Replies
3
Views
630
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Hamartia Antidote
Lithium-ion battery pioneer John Goodenough dies, aged 100
Replies
3
Views
54
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
Foxconn’s biggest Chinese rival wins premium iPhone contract, breaking Foxconn’s hold on iPhone production
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom