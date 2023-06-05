Breaking: Apple introduces Vision Pro, a revolution in spatial computing

F-22Raptor
Not gonna lie, this looks amazing. The engineering on this is incredible
That price of 3499 is crazy - way out of my league and then some !!!!! I am sure it will have good tech but i cannot justify the price.
It’s high but the tech is so advanced, so no surprise. I’m sure they’ll bring the price down for Gen 2.
I’m considering getting one though
They would have to bring the price down. Sales won't do well at this price.
Also reminds me of this.
bro just by hearing the price I feel broke lol but hey this is America, the more you hard work the more you make and then you can afford anything you want, Would I buy one ? that is something I am not sure but it sure does looks impressive, now imagine something like that with TeslaLike most high tech, will at first be pricey and only limited to mostly early adopters