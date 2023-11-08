What's new

Brampton Food Banks are BANNING Bharati students from using their services

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,787
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
RESERWATIONCHAAP'S NIGHTMARE: Brampton Food Banks are BANNING Bharati students from using their services

Food banks across Canada have been coping with untenable record demand for their services in recent months, and as they head into what is the busiest time of year for them, some are having to turn one particular demographic away: international students.

The Ste. Louise Outreach Centre of Peel food bank in Brampton has been around for more than 40 years, and currently serves over 2,600 families per month — a number that nearly doubles around the holidays, according to Board President Catherine Rivera.

And, while the organization continues to take on a handful of new registrants daily, it has noticed a concerning uptick in international students coming for meals in the last two months — so many that it has had to post signage explaining that it can't provide for them.


"There can be a lot of abuse with food banks," Rivera says, saying that her location verifies ID, proof of living in the catchment area that Ste. Louise covers, and bank statements to ensure applicants are truly in need.

"For certain groups like permanent residents, we can't serve you until you've been here for a year since the government standard is that you need to be able support yourself... and students, who are here temporarily, we also will not serve."


Proof of funds is indeed among the paperwork foreign nationals must submit to be eligible for PR, and also to study in Canada. The government's website outlines that to be granted a study permit, among a list of other requirements, "you must prove that you can support yourself and the family members who come with you while you are in Canada."


Ottawa dictates that would-be learners from abroad must have a minimum of $10,000 per year of study (or $833 per month) to cover their living expenses, plus more if they are bringing family with them.


Yet Ste. Louise has had numerous experiences with these students who have more than enough money for food in their bank account, but can't access it because it was borrowed from elsewhere solely for them to be able to obtain a visa.


"People come to us with $60,000 in their bank account asking for free food — when we look at this banking, we're floored," Rivera says. "They’re borrowing money then giving it back once they get here, then when they get here, they want our services."

Being a small, volunteer-run program that does not operate on government funding, Ste. Louise has identified this as a real problem that reduces the supply needed for families, seniors, people with disabilities, refugees and other groups that truly need it.


Volunteers have even considered contacting local academic institutions and the mayor to alert them to the trend, which Rivera worries could be partly the result of lenders advertising loans for students abroad to study in Canada.

Some videos on YouTube and other platforms have also even publicly encouraged international students to use food banks as a way to "get free food in Canada."

"We're getting almost 10 international students per day who say, 'you have to help me.' We can't keep it up," Rivera says.

Other food banks, such as the Knight's Table in Brampton, told blogTO that they would never implement such a policy to turn certain people away, but that they do likewise check ID, address, and income amount to ensure eligibility to register.

www.blogto.com

Brampton food banks are banning international students from using their services

Food banks across Canada have been coping with untenable record demand for their services in recent months, and as they head into what is the busie...
www.blogto.com www.blogto.com
 
hatehs said:
RESERWATIONCHAAP'S NIGHTMARE: Brampton Food Banks are BANNING Bharati students from using their services

Food banks across Canada have been coping with untenable record demand for their services in recent months, and as they head into what is the busiest time of year for them, some are having to turn one particular demographic away: international students.

The Ste. Louise Outreach Centre of Peel food bank in Brampton has been around for more than 40 years, and currently serves over 2,600 families per month — a number that nearly doubles around the holidays, according to Board President Catherine Rivera.

And, while the organization continues to take on a handful of new registrants daily, it has noticed a concerning uptick in international students coming for meals in the last two months — so many that it has had to post signage explaining that it can't provide for them.


"There can be a lot of abuse with food banks," Rivera says, saying that her location verifies ID, proof of living in the catchment area that Ste. Louise covers, and bank statements to ensure applicants are truly in need.

"For certain groups like permanent residents, we can't serve you until you've been here for a year since the government standard is that you need to be able support yourself... and students, who are here temporarily, we also will not serve."


Proof of funds is indeed among the paperwork foreign nationals must submit to be eligible for PR, and also to study in Canada. The government's website outlines that to be granted a study permit, among a list of other requirements, "you must prove that you can support yourself and the family members who come with you while you are in Canada."


Ottawa dictates that would-be learners from abroad must have a minimum of $10,000 per year of study (or $833 per month) to cover their living expenses, plus more if they are bringing family with them.


Yet Ste. Louise has had numerous experiences with these students who have more than enough money for food in their bank account, but can't access it because it was borrowed from elsewhere solely for them to be able to obtain a visa.


"People come to us with $60,000 in their bank account asking for free food — when we look at this banking, we're floored," Rivera says. "They’re borrowing money then giving it back once they get here, then when they get here, they want our services."

Being a small, volunteer-run program that does not operate on government funding, Ste. Louise has identified this as a real problem that reduces the supply needed for families, seniors, people with disabilities, refugees and other groups that truly need it.


Volunteers have even considered contacting local academic institutions and the mayor to alert them to the trend, which Rivera worries could be partly the result of lenders advertising loans for students abroad to study in Canada.

Some videos on YouTube and other platforms have also even publicly encouraged international students to use food banks as a way to "get free food in Canada."

"We're getting almost 10 international students per day who say, 'you have to help me.' We can't keep it up," Rivera says.

Other food banks, such as the Knight's Table in Brampton, told blogTO that they would never implement such a policy to turn certain people away, but that they do likewise check ID, address, and income amount to ensure eligibility to register.

www.blogto.com

Brampton food banks are banning international students from using their services

Food banks across Canada have been coping with untenable record demand for their services in recent months, and as they head into what is the busie...
www.blogto.com www.blogto.com
Click to expand...

You have to be a special kind of despicable to have CANADIANS out of all people hate you 😭😭

 
Mirzali Khan said:
You have to be a special kind of despicable to have CANADIANS out of all people hate you 😭😭

Click to expand...
I'm hearing more and more Canadians talk about how incredibly entitled, rude, and obnoxious these "students" are. Not to mention they've destroyed several reputable colleges. Lot of people angry because now companies are apparently blacklisting certain colleges because their reputation has practically plummeted overnight and they're considered to be diploma mills.

If you want an example, here's an ad from Conestoga College, which is rightly being mocked by Canadians from the city of KW where it is located:
https://www.reddit.com/r/kitchener/comments/17qggbw
 
Where ever Indians go .. that place becomes a shithole
 
Azadkashmir said:
wat bout toilet rolls and public toilets over occupied.
Click to expand...
Bharatis don't do any of this. Apparently, they've exported public defecation over to Canada:

1699488937592.png
 
Entitlement of BHARATI students in action. I'm amazed at how blatantly these people want to chimp resources which were meant for those in need! No doubt they learned it from the obese nangay Bramen who lord over them back home and live off the blood, sweat and tear of lower castes!

1699489289512.png

1699489436567.png
 
is this only related to indian students or other foreign student as well (misuse of foodbanks)
 
That article mentions international students, not Pajeets. If you want to know what Pajeets are specifically punished for it's examples like these. Not that Pakistanis don't cause trouble abroad:

 
buntalanlucu said:
is this only related to indian students or other foreign student as well (misuse of foodbanks)
Click to expand...
ThunderCat said:
That article mentions international students, not Pajeets. If you want to know what Pajeets are specifically punished for it's examples like these. Not that Pakistanis don't cause trouble abroad:

Click to expand...

The number of other foreign students in Canada is miniscule compared to what we've received from Bharat, to the point that the term "international student" is synonymous with Bharatis.
 

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
International Students in Canada Struggling
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
ApparentRaceTraitor
ApparentRaceTraitor
StraightEdge
We can't pay': A growing wave of student loan borrowers are on the brink of a boycott
Replies
0
Views
179
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Hamartia Antidote
Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Rising food, energy prices drive surge in poverty across Pakistan: World Bank
Replies
0
Views
163
ghazi52
ghazi52
StraightEdge
  • Article
Fitch warns it may be forced to downgrade dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase
Replies
0
Views
427
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom