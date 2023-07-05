What's new

"Brain Eating Amoeba" Death Cases in Lahore, After Karachi

Brain-eating amoeba kills one in Karachi​

Third reported death in Sindh caused by the 'brain-eating amoeba'

Brain-eating amoeba kills one in Karachi | The Express Tribune

Third reported death in Sindh caused by the 'brain-eating amoeba'
Naegleria alert: First patient suffering from brain-eating amoeba passes away in Lahore​


Naegleria alert: First patient suffering from brain-eating amoeba passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – A deadly brain-eating amoeba has been identified in the country’s second-largest city Lahore for the first time. According to the media
First suspected case of Naegleria in Lahore

Doctors say the patient’s history is being investigated for the confirmation of the Naegleria case.
