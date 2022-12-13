What's new

Brain Drain: Highly Educated & Top Pakistanis Leave Country | Accelerated 3 Times to go abroad | Pakistan's brightest leaving the country

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,632
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Brain Drain of Pakistan: Highly Educated & Top Pakistanis leave Country | Leaving Pakistan accelerated three times | Pakistan's brightest leaving the country

Lack of Senior Management and Senior citizens dislike towards promoting brightest Pakistanis on top positions, which they feel threatened. Over 60s Pakistanis do not let talented people from age 20 to 55 to come to top positions in all types of companies and institutes in Pakistan.

Brain drain: Thousands of highly educated professionals leave Pakistan​

Continuous political unrest, nepotism, army interference and deepening economic difficulties have been main reasons

1670955353115.png


Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties.

Pakistan is in danger of losing its productive human capital as progressively intelligent and skilled people are saying goodbye and never paying heed to return to their own country. The term brain drain refers to the departure of people with the highest levels of education, experience and professionals in the quest for higher income, better living standards, access to vanguard technology, and more stable socio-economic-political environments in various parts of the world. Additionally, it has adverse effects on the origin country inclusive of all sectors either education, health systems, or economy.

Brain drain is triggered by globalization, and transnational corporations (TNCs) and often favors the economies that use these people to fill skill shortages. The central aim of this article is to explore the reasons for the departure of highly skilled and talented people from Pakistan. Due to its multisectoral impacts, this is a crucial issue for future investors and policymakers.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.

Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.


92,000 highly educated individuals including physicians, engineers, information technology specialists and accountants were also included in this year’s report. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia received the majority of them.

Pakistan has lost 7,000 engineers, 25,000 physicians, 1,600 nurses, 2,000 computer professionals, 6,500 accountants, 2,600 agricultural experts and 9,00 teachers due to this brain drain this year.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Malaysia, China, Japan, Turkey, Sudan, Romania, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Greece and Italy were chosen by Pakistani specialists this year for the prospects over these countries.

The results have shown that approximately 40,000 kids had travelled to Europe and other Asian nations while over 730,000 of the youth had gone to the Gulf States. The statistics have indicated that 470,000 Pakistanis left for Saudi Arabia for work followed by 119,000 for the United Arab Emirates, 77,000 for Oman, 51,634 for Qatar and 2,000 for Kuwait.

A dangerous situation for Pakistan is coming

We have heard it often enough at dinner tables and formal discussions about Pakistan’s youth and one issue is brought up repeatedly – Pakistan’s brain drain. With 63% of this 220 million people country under the age of 30, the brain drain represents a significant proportion of the population and their resentment to leave Pakistan which in turn mirrors a deeply flawed system where Pakistan is unable to retain and utilize its best talent.

While there may be different reasons for the youth to reach its full potential in Pakistan, some of which include lack of opportunity, tough circumstances, an unforgiving environment or unsupportive parents. Looking at the numbers, around nine million Pakistanis currently work abroad which includes both skilled and unskilled labour as well as students going abroad for their undergrad or graduate studies. Thus, it is not surprising when we hear the remark, Pakistan may reh kar kiya karo gay [What will you do if you remain in Pakistan]. These remarks are a sobering reminder of the deep resentment and mistrust of the opportunities in ones homeland, in fact, if Pakistan were able to utilize its best talent it could become an industrial powerhouse in the area and help with some other deep seated issues such as the balance of payment and the import-export issues. While the recent investment of two major companies namely, Kliner Perkins and Nestle, are promising signs of a hopeful future as well as the Serie A funding secured by young Pakistani college graduates, it still goes a long way towards addressing the issues that would (partially) stop the brain drain.

minutemirror.com.pk

Brain drain: Thousands of highly educated professionals leave Pakistan

Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties. According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain...
minutemirror.com.pk minutemirror.com.pk
 

PIDE Survey reveals nearly half of Pakistanis will leave country if given chance

All Pakistanis say they love their nation, yet more than one-third will live in a “good” country if given the chance.

Poll finds economic issues and political instability to be the biggest cause

SAMAA WEB DESK Dec 08, 2022
081553293e0ee20.jpg


All Pakistanis say they love their nation, yet more than one-third will live in a “good” country if given the chance.

Human capital flight aka brain drain is a serious phenomenon that has hounded the country for years, especially since the beginning of the 21st century.

A recent survey has revealed that a huge population would leave their country of birth to settle in a country with more opportunities and better lifestyle, if given the chance to.

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) found that 37% of Pakistanis would go overseas if they could.

The research found that 42% of Balochistan’s inhabitants want to leave Pakistan, the highest of the four provinces followed
by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

Punjab is the lowest, although 35% of Punjabis, wish to leave the country.

Kashmiris are most likely to leave Pakistan, at 44%, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad has the lowest percentage of people who desire to leave the land.

Age and gender also affect identity, according to research. Women leave the country at a lower rate than men.

Some 62% of people aged between 15 and 24 wish to leave the country, however, the desire diminishes with age.
Less-educated people are least likely to leave the nation.

What’s the reason behind this?

PIDE says leaving one’s home or nation is hard, but there must be a good cause. The poll found economic issues to be the biggest cause.

The study found that living with dignity was the second-biggest reason behind Pakistanis wanted to leave.

The poll found that Sindh and Balochistan want respect more than equality.

The people of Sindh are more eager to leave for security, followed by Balochistan and Kashmir.

In KP, gender equality was the top motivation for leaving.

From 1971 to June 2020, over 11.2 million Pakistanis sought work in 52 countries, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment.

SAMAA TV - Latest Breaking News, Pakistan, World, Video news Home - SAMAA

Find latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more. For in-depth coverage, Samaa English provides special reports, video, audio, photo galleries, and interactive guides.
www.samaaenglish.tv www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Understatement of the year:
A dangerous situation for Pakistan is coming

A look at the quality of political discourse makes it obvious, the national political leadership of Pakistan would have difficulty running the municipality of a functioning city elsewhere.
 
Imran Khan said:
good luck people . BTW please do not forget to not send remittances until thieves ruling us
Click to expand...

Don't blame them for leaving Pak after Bajwa's suicide attack on the country. As for remittances
you will have to wait as these guys will have to settled down, with costs rising so fast they will have
little to spare to send back.

But I hope they don't send anything back until this filth PDM is in power.
 
Bajwa & Establishment really destroyed the country this time.

I don't label Bajwa as traitor as many people would. I label him as a very Low IQ person. He in a bid to please the americans and mend the ties with americans went really far and beyond. He wanted to do that even at the expense of our relations with China. The guy never understood that no matter what he do, he can never undo the kind of influence and common objectives today US has with India. We are never going into their camp again and we never should.

True justice will happen, if establishment pays for all the mess it created and destruction of economy. But sadly people are paying for their dumb decisions.
 
World largest MNC's are currently headed by Indian origin young guys.

Bright Pakistanis leaving their motherland will give those Indian CEO's good competition for Top Jobs.

In not-so-distant future Pakistanis will be heading these companies and remitting loads of USD's back into their country.
 
Pakistan economy is in shambles. Pakistan fertility rate is still sky high. India/BD in coming years will no longer able to supply cheap labour to GCC as they get old and richer.
 
newb3e said:
doenst matter as long as their is land to occupy and dhas to build all is well!

Lumber 1 khanzeer logic!
Click to expand...
Exactly, they didn't care when they lost half the country. Why would they care now...

hydrabadi_arab said:
Pakistan economy is in shambles. Pakistan fertility rate is still sky high. India/BD in coming years will no longer able to supply cheap labour to GCC as they get old and richer.
Click to expand...
So that's your long term growth strategy to provide cheap unskilled labor to GCC...

Sadqay...
 
AsianLion said:
Brain Drain of Pakistan: Highly Educated & Top Pakistanis leave Country | Leaving Pakistan accelerated three times | Pakistan's brightest leaving the country

Lack of Senior Management and Senior citizens dislike towards promoting brightest Pakistanis on top positions, which they feel threatened. Over 60s Pakistanis do not let talented people from age 20 to 55 to come to top positions in all types of companies and institutes in Pakistan.

Brain drain: Thousands of highly educated professionals leave Pakistan​

Continuous political unrest, nepotism, army interference and deepening economic difficulties have been main reasons

View attachment 905583

Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties.

Pakistan is in danger of losing its productive human capital as progressively intelligent and skilled people are saying goodbye and never paying heed to return to their own country. The term brain drain refers to the departure of people with the highest levels of education, experience and professionals in the quest for higher income, better living standards, access to vanguard technology, and more stable socio-economic-political environments in various parts of the world. Additionally, it has adverse effects on the origin country inclusive of all sectors either education, health systems, or economy.

Brain drain is triggered by globalization, and transnational corporations (TNCs) and often favors the economies that use these people to fill skill shortages. The central aim of this article is to explore the reasons for the departure of highly skilled and talented people from Pakistan. Due to its multisectoral impacts, this is a crucial issue for future investors and policymakers.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.

Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties.

According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain drain with as many as 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas.


92,000 highly educated individuals including physicians, engineers, information technology specialists and accountants were also included in this year’s report. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia received the majority of them.

Pakistan has lost 7,000 engineers, 25,000 physicians, 1,600 nurses, 2,000 computer professionals, 6,500 accountants, 2,600 agricultural experts and 9,00 teachers due to this brain drain this year.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Malaysia, China, Japan, Turkey, Sudan, Romania, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Greece and Italy were chosen by Pakistani specialists this year for the prospects over these countries.

The results have shown that approximately 40,000 kids had travelled to Europe and other Asian nations while over 730,000 of the youth had gone to the Gulf States. The statistics have indicated that 470,000 Pakistanis left for Saudi Arabia for work followed by 119,000 for the United Arab Emirates, 77,000 for Oman, 51,634 for Qatar and 2,000 for Kuwait.

A dangerous situation for Pakistan is coming

We have heard it often enough at dinner tables and formal discussions about Pakistan’s youth and one issue is brought up repeatedly – Pakistan’s brain drain. With 63% of this 220 million people country under the age of 30, the brain drain represents a significant proportion of the population and their resentment to leave Pakistan which in turn mirrors a deeply flawed system where Pakistan is unable to retain and utilize its best talent.

While there may be different reasons for the youth to reach its full potential in Pakistan, some of which include lack of opportunity, tough circumstances, an unforgiving environment or unsupportive parents. Looking at the numbers, around nine million Pakistanis currently work abroad which includes both skilled and unskilled labour as well as students going abroad for their undergrad or graduate studies. Thus, it is not surprising when we hear the remark, Pakistan may reh kar kiya karo gay [What will you do if you remain in Pakistan]. These remarks are a sobering reminder of the deep resentment and mistrust of the opportunities in ones homeland, in fact, if Pakistan were able to utilize its best talent it could become an industrial powerhouse in the area and help with some other deep seated issues such as the balance of payment and the import-export issues. While the recent investment of two major companies namely, Kliner Perkins and Nestle, are promising signs of a hopeful future as well as the Serie A funding secured by young Pakistani college graduates, it still goes a long way towards addressing the issues that would (partially) stop the brain drain.

minutemirror.com.pk

Brain drain: Thousands of highly educated professionals leave Pakistan

Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been forced to leave Pakistan due to the country’s continuous political unrest and deepening economic difficulties. According to the document of the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent spike in the country’s brain...
minutemirror.com.pk minutemirror.com.pk
Click to expand...

It pains me to say it, but I support them getting out of the country and establishing a better future for themselves and their family. People always go to greener pastures. Better elsewhere than to rot uselessly in this soil.

One of my relatives was a physician in South Punjab. It's a sad story he told me about the mentality of people in Pakistan. He was called to a wadera's farm and went there under the assumption he was seeing a human being, but it was the landlord's cherished horse. My relative told him he couldn't see the horse because he had no medication or expertise in seeing animals.

The response, while surprising, is not so surprising; the Wadera said, "Putar janwar or insan ma kya farak ha? Hamara pass dil ha unka pass dil ha, hamara pass dimak ha unka pass dimak ha."

He administered whatever shot he had and jetted out that shit hole of a Wadera's territory. He confined himself to his library for a few days, left the country, and is now a medical director at one of the GCC countries' hospitals.

SaadH said:
Exactly, they didn't care when they lost half the country. Why would they care now...


So that's your long term growth strategy to provide cheap unskilled labor to GCC...

Sadqay...
Click to expand...

The problem with the Pakistani mentality is looking, talking, and seeing cheap. @MastanKhan and I said it many times with JF-17 stop talking about affordability and talk about capability. Instead of advertising it as a Lexus, they turned it into a Suzuki, and the results are in front of you. The only major export is Nigeria and Burma due to affordability.

Besides managing the family business office, I consult in the insurance industry. I see physicians of Pakistan and Indian origins try and cut whatever corner they can on a $ 5,000 policy for their practice but have no issue paying $ 500 for a new car per month and $ 200 per month for car insurance (a bullshit policy for a physician). One time a liability suit happened, and this physician lost everything house, cars and practice, and several other properties. He cut so much coverage to be "affordable" that he had me endorse the policy to add defense costs within the limits of liability. In his case, the defense costs erode the limitations of liability. He, in the end, tried to come after me, but I have all my records and had him e-sign every change with a warning of what can happen if he doesn't have this and that coverage. I won the case within one week once it was in front of the jury in Cook County Court; at that time, I told him you cried for $ 5,000; I'll show you what a $ 35,000 annual policy (mine) will do, and that's just for my consulting business; I have a $ 15,000,000 liability policy for a personal vehicle.

We in the region find value in useless thinking.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Dalit
Pakistan's brain drain crisis escalates as thousands leave
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
tman786
T
N
Departure of skilled professionals
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
135
Views
5K
AsianLion
AsianLion
beijingwalker
The Countries Experiencing Doctor Brain Drain
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
N
‘90% of Beggars Arrested Abroad are Pakistanis’, Secretary Overseas
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
4K
karmaa
K
Dalit
Pakistan brain drain accelerates in latest threat to ailing economy
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
4K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom