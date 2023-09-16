What's new

BrahMos NG manufacturing site in Lucknow set to complete by March: Rajnath Singh

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,241
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
1694894303693.png

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the work on the BrahMos missile manufacturing site in Lucknow is likely to be completed by March next year.

Singh was speaking in Gomti Nagar here on the second day of the tour of his parliamentary constituency.

The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system.

The facility comes under the aerospace firm’s expansion for the BrahMos Next Generation (BrahMos-NG) Missile project. The establishment of the facility will make UP an aerospace and defence hub of India as it will bring in niche technologies. It will also put Lucknow prominently on the world map as a manufacturing hub for top-notch technologies, the statement said.
Screenshot_20230917-012931_Chrome.jpg

The plant would come up with an approximate investment of ₹300 crore and provide direct employment to 500 engineers and technical staff. Besides, around 10,000 people will get indirect employment. Once fully operational, this dedicated facility will produce 100 BrahMos-NG missiles every year.

According to BrahMos Aerospace, the company has a production facility in Hyderabad, Nagpur and Pilani. It was formed on February 12, 1998, as a joint venture between DRDO and joint stock company ‘Military Industrial Consortium’ of Russia.

According to government officials, the proposal also mentioned about the order of 400 BrahMos NG missiles (worth ₹8000 crore) by the Indian Air Force. The company wants to execute this order at its manufacturing unit in Lucknow.

At the Lucknow unit, BrahMos Aerospace will also execute its export orders in future.

Over 200 small, medium and large Indian public and private sector defence enterprises, institutions and laboratories have been associated with the prestigious BrahMos missile programme, said the state government.

The BrahMos-NG is smaller, lighter and has smarter dimensions and is being designed for deployment on a wider number of modern military platforms. It will hugely bolster the Indian military’s modern combat capability and flexibility during the next few years.
www.google.com

BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow likely to begin from March: Rajnath Singh - Times of India

The BrahMos missile manufacturing site in Lucknow is expected to be completed by March next year, according to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
www.google.com www.google.com

@CallSignMaverick @Raj-Hindustani @protean @indushek @bloo @Hellfire2006 @mig25 @migflug @Cheepek @Faceless @Vikramaditya-I
 
Its the reorganization of the whole Defence ecosystem that hopefully will pay dividends in all current and future products. India is destined eventually to become worlds 3rd largest EXPORTER of defence equipment. The journey has begun and will defiantly see India climb up the defence export ladder this and next decade

 
Puffin said:
Its the reorganization of the whole Defence ecosystem that hopefully will pay dividends in all current and future products. India is destined eventually to become worlds 3rd largest EXPORTER of defence equipment. The journey has begun and will defiantly see India climb up the defence export ladder this and next decade

Click to expand...

This is a much needed reform.
 

Similar threads

N
Exclusive: Vietnam to buy BrahMos missiles from India in deal ranging up to $625 million
Replies
4
Views
850
NG Missile Vessels
N
N
India moving towards creating Integrated Rocket Force
Replies
4
Views
751
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
Zarvan
Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles
Replies
9
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
INDIAPOSITIVE
How India is gearing up for its own hypersonic ballistic missile
Replies
2
Views
1K
Lava820
L
N
First delivery of BrahMos missile to Philippines will happen in December 2023
Replies
3
Views
768
omaromar
omaromar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom