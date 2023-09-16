BrahMos NG manufacturing site in Lucknow set to complete by March: Rajnath Singh

BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow likely to begin from March: Rajnath Singh - Times of India The BrahMos missile manufacturing site in Lucknow is expected to be completed by March next year, according to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the work on the BrahMos missile manufacturing site in Lucknow is likely to be completed by March next year.Singh was speaking in Gomti Nagar here on the second day of the tour of his parliamentary constituency.The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system.The facility comes under the aerospace firm’s expansion for the BrahMos Next Generation (BrahMos-NG) Missile project. The establishment of the facility will make UP an aerospace and defence hub of India as it will bring in niche technologies. It will also put Lucknow prominently on the world map as a manufacturing hub for top-notch technologies, the statement said.The plant would come up with an approximate investment of ₹300 crore and provide direct employment to 500 engineers and technical staff. Besides, around 10,000 people will get indirect employment. Once fully operational, this dedicated facility will produce 100 BrahMos-NG missiles every year.According to BrahMos Aerospace, the company has a production facility in Hyderabad, Nagpur and Pilani. It was formed on February 12, 1998, as a joint venture between DRDO and joint stock company ‘Military Industrial Consortium’ of Russia.According to government officials, the proposal also mentioned about the order of 400 BrahMos NG missiles (worth ₹8000 crore) by the Indian Air Force. The company wants to execute this order at its manufacturing unit in Lucknow.At the Lucknow unit, BrahMos Aerospace will also execute its export orders in future.Over 200 small, medium and large Indian public and private sector defence enterprises, institutions and laboratories have been associated with the prestigious BrahMos missile programme, said the state government.The BrahMos-NG is smaller, lighter and has smarter dimensions and is being designed for deployment on a wider number of modern military platforms. It will hugely bolster the Indian military’s modern combat capability and flexibility during the next few years.