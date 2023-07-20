What's new

Boy racer in BMW who killed pregnant Hollyoaks actress Frankie Jules-Hough locked up over horror motorway smash

1689831506698.png

Frankie Jules-Hough

A boy racer behind the wheel of a BMW who killed pregnant ex-Hollyoaks actress Frankie Jules-Hough has been locked up for 12 years. Adil Iqbal filmed himself racing at up to 123mph just seconds before losing control of the car and hurtling into Ms Jules-Hough's Skoda.

The actress, 38, had pulled over on the hard shoulder with a tyre puncture when the horror smash took place. She was on the phone when she made a 'blood-curdling scream'.

The mum-of-two was 17 weeks pregnant at the time and had just days earlier discovered she was having a baby girl. Her and her partner had named their baby girl Neeve.

Her nine-year-old son Tommy and nephew four-year-old nephew Tobias were also 'very seriously injured' in the tragedy. Ms Jules-Hough's other son, Rocky, 2, was unharmed after being protected by his baby seat, ManchesterEveningNews reports.

1689831583992.png

Adil Iqbal

Iqbal, 22, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He wept as he was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court today.

Sentencing, Judge Maurice Greene said: "She was killed as a result of the most indescribably reckless driving by you, Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family." The court heard how Iqbal was driving a BMW M140i on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13.

He swerved in and out of traffic, undertaking and overtaking at speed, prosecutor Rob Hall said. One witness said his driving represented an 'accident waiting to happen', while another 'screamed out' after the defendant came within 'inches' of the back of her car.

Iqbal recorded a video using just one hand to hold his mobile and the other to steer prior to the collision. Police later used the video, which captured the BMW’s dashcam, to find he had been speeding at between 107mph and 123mph in the seconds before impact.

Ms Jules-Hough had pulled over on the hard shoulder on the M66, in Bury, near the Simister Island roundabout. She went out to inspect her car after noticing a flat tyre but then got back inside the vehicle and called her ex-partner.

Mr Hall told how Iqbal undertook a motorbike and was moving towards a slip road. He then swerved before there was a 'complete loss of control'.

The defendant hit a barrier and hurtled into the Skoda at 92mph. Iqbal scrambled out of the passenger side window and tried to 'make out that he’d done nothing wrong', Mr Hall said.

He blamed his driving on an issue with his rear wheel drive car. No defects were found with the BMW, the court heard.

Iqbal refused to tell police his phone PIN code but it was later cracked by officers, with the video he had taken before the collision found. Ms Jules-Hough - from Chadderton, Oldham - died from unsurvivable head injuries 36 hours later, while her unborn daughter had a heartbeat but was 'too young to survive'.

Tommy and Tobias suffered serious brain injuries and were put into induced comas, spending about a month in hospital. Their long-term prognosis has since been deemed 'uncertain'.

In an emotional statement read in court, Frankie’s father said his eldest daughter was his 'hero'. He said: "When you received a smile from Frankie, it warmed your heart and made you feel safe.

"I spent over two days without sleep, holding Frankie’s hand and begging her to come back, all the time knowing that this wasn’t going to happen. Frankie passed with the love of her whole family surrounding her in her bed.

"I promised Frankie that I would always protect her, and on that day, someone else broke my promise. I don’t think I can ever forgive him for that, but I know I will never truly forgive myself.

"Even though rationally I know I couldn’t have prevented what happened, it will never feel that way to me." He added: "I am trapped in a very long tunnel, and I can’t see any light at the end."

He claimed Iqbal was 'part of a network of young men who get a thrill out of this kind of behaviour'. The dad added: "Our worlds have been torn apart, and for what?".

He fought back tears as he addressed Iqbal and said: "So this boy could try and make himself feel like a big man? I am left full of guilt because I haven’t managed to keep her beautiful children together, and all because a young man wanted to show off, wanted to show his friends on social media how daring and cool he thought he was."

The court heard how Iqbal, of of Hope Street, Accrington, had his driving licence revoked in 2020 after driving without insurance. He posted a video on Facebook of him driving a Lamborghini on a public road in Dubai, using 'hard acceleration' and reaching 'high speed' four months before the collision.

Iqbal was also spotted by police 'racing' with another car in Lancashire while driving a VW Golf just two months before the crash, with both drivers told their cars could be seized if their 'bad driving' was seen again. Frankie’s partner Calvin Buckley, said in court: "My past, present and future has been crushed and taken from me.

"And for what? An adrenaline rush, an ego boost, a false sense of worth, and selfish gratification with no regards for the safety of others. An unnecessarily dangerous risk-taking mentality that needs to change. For what? Was it worth it? The answer is no, it is not."

He added: "I want this tragedy to have a positive impact and deter others from reckless driving." Balbir Singh, defending, said Iqbal had volunteered as a boxing trainer.

He 'feels full responsibility' for the actions of that day, Mr Singh added.

www.birminghammail.co.uk

Boy racer in BMW who killed Hollyoaks actress locked up over horror smash

The mum-of-two was 17 weeks pregnant at the time
www.birminghammail.co.uk

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot @Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs @Path-Finder @HerbertPervert @Dr. Strangelove @Sayfullah @Clutch @Bleek @mangochutney
What a pathetic fucking retard. They don’t have race tracks in the UK?

12 years seems like a light sentence.
 
12 years is too little, a life for a life. He should rot in jail for the rest of his life. Idiots like these belong in the zoo, not anywhere else. RIP to the poor woman and her unborn child.
 
There you go that’s what happens when you don’t keep youth in line. For years our community had this thing that boys can do what they want, where as girls need to taught.
Mind you this sort of rubbish is now common among all youth I.e. social media adulation and doing insane things to gain more.
 
lastofthepatriots said:
What a pathetic fucking retard. They don’t have race tracks in the UK?

12 years seems like a light sentence.
Click to expand...

They are all high on gas are these little shits
Every week I have to bang one of these no mannered cunts out
You should see how they speak to there parents and the parents are worthless pricks as well .

Also an 18 year old with a driving license without a job can walk into Mercedes / BMW showroom and leave with a brand new car on same day on finance at £500 a month , take out gap insurance so they get what they paid for and not the depreciated value .
They then do an insurance job and get another brand new car
 
lastofthepatriots said:
What a pathetic fucking retard. They don’t have race tracks in the UK?

12 years seems like a light sentence.
Click to expand...
If this was California he’d get a slap on the wrists.

waz said:
There you go that’s what happens when you don’t keep youth in line. For years our community had this thing that boys can do what they want, where as girls need to taught.
Mind you this sort of rubbish is now common among all youth I.e. social media adulation and doing insane things to gain more.
Click to expand...
The girls are not far off. The youth regardless of race do this, they spend all their earnings on cars or use their parents wealth to buy. Driving age should be minimum 21 years, let them catch buses or taxis.
 
mangochutney said:
They are all high on gas are these little shits
Every week I have to bang one of these no mannered cunts out
You should see how they speak to there parents and the parents are worthless pricks as well .

Also an 18 year old with a driving license without a job can walk into Mercedes / BMW showroom and leave with a brand new car on same day on finance at £500 a month , take out gap insurance so they get what they paid for and not the depreciated value .
They then do an insurance job and get another brand new car
Click to expand...

It’s like a zombie apocalypse, everyday, literally everyday there is at least one piece of shite that gets bashed for being a balloon head.

Here is a better way of dealing with these scumbags, organise your friends circle & be on the lookout for these zombies, the moment you spot one of them just share it among your group & you are bound to find em sooner than later & when you have em just get the baseball bat out & let them have it, trust me they don’t like the feel of baseball bat.

This is what we have been doing since the end of Ramadan.
 
lastofthepatriots said:
What a pathetic fucking retard. They don’t have race tracks in the UK?

12 years seems like a light sentence.
Click to expand...

Plenty of race tracks bro, but these f**king idiots like to act bad on public roads.

It is a stupidly light sentence. He should get 20 years in prison.

PakAlp said:
The girls are not far off. The youth regardless of race do this, they spend all their earnings on cars or use their parents wealth to buy. Driving age should be minimum 21 years, let them catch buses or taxis.
Click to expand...

i think black boxes and limiters should be mandatory until 25.
 
Kharral said:
It’s like a zombie apocalypse, everyday, literally everyday there is at least one piece of shite that gets bashed for being a balloon head.

Here is a better way of dealing with these scumbags, organise your friends circle & be on the lookout for these zombies, the moment you spot one of them just share it among your group & you are bound to find em sooner than later & when you have em just get the baseball bat out & let them have it, trust me they don’t like the feel of baseball bat.

This is what we have been doing since the end of Ramadan.
Click to expand...

100%
When have you last seen a kid have a fight ? They will rather sneak up and stab you in the back with there mother’s kitchen knife . They can not even throw a punch anymore .

They drive around all day with pops and bang exhausts vaping and high on gas these little shits in there fake prada and Gucci

I pounced on one of these little cunts few months back and the little shit put his hand down his trackie bottoms to make out he has a weapon , around 16-17 year old said to me “ I have nothing to lose don’t mess with me “

He was thrown into the freezing canal the little shit to teach him a lesson .

Red bull or those cheap nasty energy drinks which they are hooked on & Gas is turning there heads to mush and that is exactly what the government wants to destroy them but these dumbos play right into there hands

Little shits now ride around on scooters with balaclava on top of there head holding a squirt lucizade sport bottle full of acid , so be carefull of this also upon approach to them
 
mangochutney said:
100%
When have you last seen a kid have a fight ? They will rather sneak up and stab you in the back with there mother’s kitchen knife . They can not even throw a punch anymore .

They drive around all day with pops and bang exhausts vaping and high on gas these little shits in there fake prada and Gucci

I pounced on one of these little cunts few months back and the little shit put his hand down his trackie bottoms to make out he has a weapon , around 16-17 year old said to me “ I have nothing to lose don’t mess with me “

He was thrown into the freezing canal the little shit to teach him a lesson .

Red bull or those cheap nasty energy drinks which they are hooked on & Gas is turning there heads to mush and that is exactly what the government wants to destroy them but these dumbos play right into there hands

Little shits now ride around on scooters with balaclava on top of there head holding a squirt lucizade sport bottle full of acid , so be carefull of this also upon approach to them
Click to expand...
 

