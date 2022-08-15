What's new

Bombing in Gaza and future war in Lebanon

It has been predicted that a war is coming between Israel and Lebanon on the off-shore oil drilling issue. It has been said that Israel is bombing Gaza as a first step for the war with Lebanon.

Israel has territorial ambitions over Arab lands. Its Achilles heel is the Zionist plans of expansion. If it captures Lebanon, Syria or Jordan, it can be drawn into a long term guerrilla fight especially in the Lebanese mountains and Syrian deserts or the Sinai. All the Arab countries and Iran as well as Russia will finance such guerrilla movements comprising Hezbollah, Sunni and Wahabi groups. If such a war continues for 10 years, Israel will lose its strength, will to fight, finances, American support and media favor. At that time the neighboring Arab states can easily attack and destroy Israel.

The same thing happened to USSR in Afghanistan and now to USA. Why do you think Russia annexed Crimea and now attacked Ukraine? the answer is simple. USA is now not in a position to do anything about it. USA is weakened thanks to Afghanistan.

The continuous insurgency will cause the recent European citizens of Israel to lose hope and go back to Europe.

The strategy has to be coupled with public pressure on multinationals and banks not to support Israel. In addition to that, a media campaign should be launched in US and UK to turn the public opinion against Israel and make it loose its financial and military support.

Finally, the treatment of Christ Pbuh and his followers at the hands of the jews should be highlighted in the US Bible belt to turn the Republicans against Israel.
 
Who said that?
 
I disagree.
The IDF does not have the capabiliy to launch a campaign against Lebanon whilst they are being engaged by PIJ and other groups.

The best that they could do, is annex coastal parts of Lebanon using specialised units such as the Maglan and Shayatet due to their expertise around maritime environments.

Holding onto these territories is also a virtually impossible task.
Once they annex parts of Lebanon, Russia and iran will Bolster aid towards militants, which will push the IDF back without a doubt.
Israel hasn't even taken all of the Gaza strip and palestinian territory. Lebanon is a stretch too far.
 
There are some Pakistanis here more interested in smearing China than support Palestine Muslim. US and EU human right champion are more interested to attack China than do the right thing of condemn Israeli tyrants. End of the day, this will remain a pipeline as long as fools supported USA and western corrupted society.
 
Agreed.
 
Please state clearly that this is your personal opinion.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560593394300203008

It is the considered opinion of all the Muslims and their friends among Christians, Jews, Hindus and Socialists that Israel was created illegally and this it has no right to exist and that it commits genocide of poor Palestinians. I have just shown them the way to wipe out Israel.

What are your credentials?
 
The IDF does not have the capabiliy to launch a campaign against Lebanon whilst they are being engaged by PIJ and other groups.

The best that they could do, is annex coastal parts of Lebanon using specialised units such as the Maglan and Shayatet due to their expertise around maritime environments.

Holding onto these territories is also a virtually impossible task.
Once they annex parts of Lebanon, Russia and iran will Bolster aid towards militants, which will push the IDF back without a doubt.
Israel hasn't even taken all of the Gaza strip and palestinian territory. Lebanon is a stretch too far.
Good technical input.
 
It is the considered opinion of all the Muslims and their friends among Christians, Jews, Hindus and Socialists that Israel was created illegally and this it has no right to exist and that it commits genocide of poor Palestinians. I have just shown them the way to wipe out Israel.

What are your credentials?
I don't think u have shown the way but the rest I agree with you 100%
 

