Bolivia cuts all diplomatic relations with Israel

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing 'crimes against humanity'
Bolivia's government is breaking diplomatic ties with Israel, the Bolivian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023.
LA PAZ, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government is breaking diplomatic ties with Israel, the Bolivian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Bolivia in 2009 cut diplomatic ties with Israel in protest of its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
In 2020, the government of President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.
Colombian foreign minister asks Israeli ambassador to leave country in row over Gaza
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/colombian-foreign-minister-asks-israeli-ambassador-to-leave-country-in-row-over-gaza/3022262 Colombian foreign minister asks Israeli ambassador to leave country in row over Gaza BOGOTA, Colombia A day after Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened to...
pdf.defence.pk
South America taking the lead. Will Erdogan continue allowing Azerbaijani oil to fuel the genocide through his country? Will he cut ties with Israel?
