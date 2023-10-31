What's new

Bolivia cuts all diplomatic relations with Israel

RayKalm

RayKalm

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
2,847
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719443191311843446

www.reuters.com

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing 'crimes against humanity'

Bolivia's government is breaking diplomatic ties with Israel, the Bolivian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

ctober 31, 20233:48 PM EDTUpdated an hour ago



Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023.

LA PAZ, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government is breaking diplomatic ties with Israel, the Bolivian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Bolivia in 2009 cut diplomatic ties with Israel in protest of its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In 2020, the government of President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.

Colombian foreign minister asks Israeli ambassador to leave country in row over Gaza

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/colombian-foreign-minister-asks-israeli-ambassador-to-leave-country-in-row-over-gaza/3022262 Colombian foreign minister asks Israeli ambassador to leave country in row over Gaza BOGOTA, Colombia A day after Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened to...
pdf.defence.pk

South America taking the lead. Will Erdogan continue allowing Azerbaijani oil to fuel the genocide through his country? Will he cut ties with Israel?
 
Last edited:
Erdogan is busying trying to make up his next move which will contradict the first one

he is a man of contradiction he gathered 200,000 protesters and all of them were shouting action action and more action and he left and went home to his 10,000 bedroom mansion

anyways Kudus to Bolivia they did what many Muslim nations couldn't
 

Similar threads

Mehdipersian
Iran warns Israel through UN against ground offensive in Gaza
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
gambit
gambit
RayKalm
Colombian foreign minister asks Israeli ambassador to leave country in row over Gaza
Replies
14
Views
408
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
beijingwalker
US doubts Israeli army's ability to conduct ground invasion of Gaza: Report
Replies
0
Views
96
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Israel asks US for $10B in emergency military aid: Report
Replies
7
Views
235
Sam6536
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom