What's new

Boeing Posts Losses Amid Low Deliveries, Air Force One Costs

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,612
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Boeing Posts Losses Amid Low Deliveries, Air Force One Costs​

by Anna Fleck,
Oct 26, 2023

Boeing reported net losses of $2.2 billion in the first nine months of 2023 on Wednesday, as it posted its latest Q3 earnings report.

The U.S. aircraft producer has amended its projected number of 737/MAX deliveries this year from a range of 400-450 of the aircraft down to 375-400. At the same time, Boeing has lost money on the retrofitting of two 747-8 Air Force One jets. According to reports, the company has now lost more than $2 billion on the planes, amid supplier issues and delays.

According to data published by Macrotrends, Boeing has made annual net losses for the past five years. The initial downturn came in the wake of two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. That model was subsequently grounded worldwide and manufacturing of the plane slowed as the company attended to its various flaws. In a sharp decline from their $10.5 billion net income in 2018, Boeing’s annual earnings report shared that the company lost $640 million in 2019. This marked the first annual loss for the company in over two decades.

The coronavirus pandemic then led to a slump in the travel and aviation industry, with 2020 seeing Boeing post $11.87 billion in net losses. The company has seen a slow pace of recovery in the years since.

20660.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: Boeing Posts Losses Amid Low Deliveries, Air Force One Costs

This chart shows the annual net income of Boeing for a given year (in billions).
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 
Napak Army says this is because of Imran Khan and only Nawaz Sharif can take Boeing to new heights.
 

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Boeing Wins $40 Billion Order from Ryanair for up to 300 aircraft
Replies
0
Views
347
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Viet
Vietnam Airlines Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAXs
Replies
0
Views
154
Viet
Viet
Viet
Boeing urges Korean, Japanese tier 1-2 suppliers to seek partners in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
155
Viet
Viet
Vanguard One
Boeing to invest $100 million in infrastructure, pilot training in India
Replies
4
Views
326
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
Stranagor
NASA Unveils an X-Plane They Hope Will Save Earth
Replies
0
Views
180
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom