Body fat, metabolic syndrome and hyperglycemia in South Asians

Source : https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1056872718303465
Abstract : The prevalence of overweight and obesity is escalating in South Asian countries. South Asians display higher total and abdominal obesity at a lower BMI when compared to Whites. Consequently, metabolic dysfunction leading to metabolic syndrome (MetS) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) will account for a majority of the health burden of these countries. In this review, we discuss those factors that contribute to MetS and T2DM in South Asians when compared to whites, focusing on adiposity. Abdominal obesity is the single-most important risk factor for MetS and its predisposition to T2DM. Excessive ectopic fat deposition in the liver (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) has been linked to insulin resistance in Asian Indians, while the effects of ectopic fat accumulation in pancreas and skeletal muscle need more investigation. South Asians also have lower skeletal muscle mass than Whites, and this may contribute to their higher risk T2DM. Lifestyle factors contributing to MetS and T2DM in South Asians include inadequate physical activity and high intakes of refined carbohydrates and saturated fats. These are reflective of the recent but rapid economic transition and urbanization of the South Asian region. There is need to further the research into genetic determinants of dysmetabolism as well as gene x environment interactions. Collectively, MetS and T2DM have multi-factorial antecedents in South Asians and efforts to combat it through low-cost and socio-culturally appropriate lifestyle interventions need to be supported.
Relationships between body fat, ectopic fat and dysmetabolism (Table 1)Abdominal obesity is a pivotal risk factor for MetS, T2DM, atherosclerosis and CVD among all race/ethnic groups. In a large study spanning over 63 countries, the prevalence of abdominal obesity was specifically higher in South Asian as compared to White Caucasian and other ethnic groups.12 In Asian Indians, a higher prevalence of abdominal obesity is noted even at low levels of BMI.4,26 Obesity in south Asians is featured by high body fat percentage,4,26 increased total abdominal fat.
Low skeletal muscle mass, MetS and type 2 diabetesWhile relationship of adiposity with MetS continues to be intensely examined, the relationship of MetS with skeletal muscle mass has not received similar scrutiny. As age advances, there is a reduction in muscle mass, muscle force and its repair capacity. Among women, the ability of muscle to generate force declines sharply following menopause, which is linked to decline in estrogen levels, leading to increased intra-abdominal visceral fat mass and reduction of muscle mass and strength and bone
Early loss of beta cell functionWhile increased insulin resistance among South Asians has been recognized,63 studies suggest that early loss of beta cell function could be yet another factor which predisposes South Asians to T2DM. It has been shown that beta cell function declines rapidly even at the stage of pre-diabetes, especially in those who have combined impaired glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glucose.64 Recent data show decreased beta cell function in Asian Indians even at the stage of ‘normal glucose
Cortisol and adipocytokinesSeveral adipocytokines have been studied to understand the increased propensity for MetS, most prominently, adiponectin and leptin. Adiponectin increases with age and is generally higher among women than men, but lower among obese and those with T2DM. Similarly, leptin plays a causal role in diet-induced obesity. South Asians have lower circulating adiponectin, higher resistin and higher leptin levels compared to Europeans.66 Additionally, the relationship of adiponectin and insulin resistance
Metabolic syndrome and CVD in South AsiansPresence of MetS is well accepted as a risk factor for CVD and CVD-related mortality. The South Asian ancestry may contribute the greatest proportion to the global burden of CVD. It was important to investigate whether MetS played a similar or greater role in development of CVD in South Asians. In a large cross-sectional survey in India, there was increased risk of ‘probable’ coronary artery disease (CAD) with increasing MetS, though the proportion of persons with ‘possible’ and ‘probable’ CAD
NutritionRapid strides in urbanization, globalization, growth of economy, emerging new technologies and evolving agricultural practices have led to increased availability, accessibility and affordability of more packaged and processed foods such as refined grains, added sugars, edible refined oils and fats in South Asia.46 This has resulted in rapid nutrition transition occurring in South Asian countries, leading to an escalation in obesity-related MetS and T2DM both among adults and children.17
