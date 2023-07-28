BNP Bangladesh: What they will unveil at today's rally

The BNP is likely to announce the outline of a simultaneous movement with like-minded parties to press home its demand for an election-time caretaker government at today's rally.​

the government must resign after dissolving parliament;

a non-partisan caretaker government must be formed according to sections B, C and D of article 58 of the constitution;

the caretaker government must form a neutral election commission and that EC will ensure a level-playing field;

the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections will be annulled;

convictions of all the opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and Alems will be scrapped;

all "false cases" filed against them should be withdrawn.

there will be no barrier to holding rallies

and no cases can be filed to gag the opposition's voice;

all the black laws, including the Digital Security Act 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 and the Special Powers Act 1974 must be repealed;

anti-people government decisions, including price hikes of electricity, fuel, fertilizer and water should be scrapped;

prices of daily essentials should be brought under common people's capacity and the market should be syndicate-free;

a commission must be formed to identify the corruption in banking and energy sectors and share market;

all the victims of enforced disappearances in last 15 years should be rescued and those responsible for extrajudicial killings identified and punished.

Criminals responsible for attacking houses and places of worship of the minorities should be brought to book;

and steps should be taken so the law enforcement agencies, judiciary and administration work independently and without any interference of the government.

The Daily Star witnessed that the supporters set up a projector screen to watch FIFA World Cup's Argentina-Netherlands football match at the venue.

It may also announce fresh protest programmes, including a mass procession on December 24 across the country, party sources said.The BNP and the like-minded parties discussed the issues at a meeting at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office yesterday.Meeting sources, however, said the programme schedule might change as the situation is complicated and unpredictable.A senior BNP leader, wishing anonymity, told The Daily star that a simultaneous movement will be announced at the rally. The other parties too will come up with an announcement to that end later.The BNP and its allies have already held two meetings on this and agreed in principle to wage a greater movement.Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP standing committee member, told The Daily Star last night they were trying to forge a national unity and an announcement could come today.Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, another standing committee member, said the party will announce a 10-point demand at the rallyThe demands include:Activists at the venue chanted slogans, stating they will make the rally successful and are braced for any obstacle in their way.Talking to the Daily Star, Ataur Rahman, joint-convenor of Puragacha union BNP, who came to Dhaka five days ago from Lakshmipur district's Ramgati upazila, said they did not check into hotels fearing arrest and harassment."We had to spend five nights at relatives' houses to avoid arrest. I am happy that we are finally being able to hold the rally. I am here to wage the movement for restoring democracy and voting rights."Two correspondents of The Daily Star, who were at the venue, said the BNP leaders and supporters were in a festive mood as they were finally able to turn up.Mahbub Uddin Khokon, joint secretary general of the BNP, told The Daily Star that they are requesting law enforcement agencies to not create any obstacles for their activists, who are on their way to join the rally."We hope police and other law enforcement agencies will help us hold the rally peacefully."Kaysar Kamal, legal affairs secretary of BNP, told The Daily Star they were there to press home the people's right to vote, freedom of expression, and establish a society in which every citizen is treated equally.Prof Alamgir, BNP leader of Pirojpur district, who managed to enter Dhaka with his 400 supporters, told The Daily Star they arrived in the capital seven days ago and also evaded arrests by not checking into hotels."We will spend the night on portable floor mats. We did not eat anything tonight [Friday night] except a few bananas and bread. We are here to sacrifice all our comfort just to bring back democracy in the country."