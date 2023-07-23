What's new

BMW To Make Electric Vehicles In India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1682985422790725632
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683004109543325698
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Local assembly of EVs in India just a matter of time: BMW

BMW plans to locally produce electric vehicles (EVs) in India as it expects to increase the share of EVs in sales to up to 25% by 2025 from 9% in H1 2023 . The move is dependent on the stabilisation of volumes and technology. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said once volumes grow, the...
