Blinken Asks China FM To Use 'Influence' For Middle East Calm​

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 64,140
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Blinken Asks China FM To Use 'Influence' For Middle East CalmBy AFP - Agence France Presse
October 14, 2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday on China, a partner of Iran, to use its influence to push for calm in the Middle East.
The top US diplomat, who was visiting Saudi Arabia, had a "productive" one-hour telephone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Blinken Asks China To Use 'Influence' For Middle East Calm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday on China, a partner of Iran, to use its influence to push for calm in the Middle East.
www.barrons.com