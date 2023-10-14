What's new

Blinken Asks China FM To Use 'Influence' For Middle East Calm

Blinken Asks China FM To Use 'Influence' For Middle East Calm​

By AFP - Agence France Presse
October 14, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday on China, a partner of Iran, to use its influence to push for calm in the Middle East.

The top US diplomat, who was visiting Saudi Arabia, had a "productive" one-hour telephone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken Asks China To Use 'Influence' For Middle East Calm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday on China, a partner of Iran, to use its influence to push for calm in the Middle East.
