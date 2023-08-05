AsianLion
Black Day for Law: End the weak Judiciary, Courts and Lawyers in Pakistan after Imran Khan hurriedly Jail sentence on a weak case
- The Lawyers have been totally exposed.
- Chief Justice Bandial who did not do anything on April 2022, and opened courts at midnight against PM Imran Govt. should have shown some backbone and let Imran Khan PTI government finish its rightful elected term in office, the crisis we see today would not have happened. Thats the root cause. And again today Justice Bandial and his team has let down by pressure of PDM + Military to rubber stamp this verdict.
- The Lawyers of Imran Khan has massively let down Imran Khan's cases.
- Truly the Judiciary has no rule over Pakistan.
- Pakistan has no rule of law
- Only the Criminal minded rule Pakistan with the power of stick and keep on destroying and looting the country.
- Sad day for the Justice and Lawyers of Pakistan for case totally wrongly on merit.
- If lawyers are any good should have sentenced all others who took Toshakhana gifts and looted its wealth.
- There is no justice in Pakistan that what a common person is saying, there is no rule of law, there is no fair trial.