What's new

Black Day for Law: End the weak Judiciary, Courts and Lawyers in Pakistan after Imran Khan hurriedly Jail sentence on a weak case

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,309
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Black Day for Law: End the weak Judiciary, Courts and Lawyers in Pakistan after Imran Khan hurriedly Jail sentence on a weak case
  1. The Lawyers have been totally exposed.
  2. Chief Justice Bandial who did not do anything on April 2022, and opened courts at midnight against PM Imran Govt. should have shown some backbone and let Imran Khan PTI government finish its rightful elected term in office, the crisis we see today would not have happened. Thats the root cause. And again today Justice Bandial and his team has let down by pressure of PDM + Military to rubber stamp this verdict.
  3. The Lawyers of Imran Khan has massively let down Imran Khan's cases.
  4. Truly the Judiciary has no rule over Pakistan.
  5. Pakistan has no rule of law
  6. Only the Criminal minded rule Pakistan with the power of stick and keep on destroying and looting the country.
  7. Sad day for the Justice and Lawyers of Pakistan for case totally wrongly on merit.
  8. If lawyers are any good should have sentenced all others who took Toshakhana gifts and looted its wealth.
  9. There is no justice in Pakistan that what a common person is saying, there is no rule of law, there is no fair trial.
 
1691267986273.png
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
Free Farmanullah ..justice for Farmanullah.... an honest poor man in jail and corrupts are free.
Replies
9
Views
201
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why is the superior judiciary supporting Imran Khan?
2
Replies
15
Views
261
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan maintainable
Replies
1
Views
92
Babaasif
B
ghazi52
PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan released from Mardan jail after 80 days of incarceration
Replies
9
Views
249
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana case: SC rejects Imran Khan's petition seeking to stay trial court proceedings
Replies
2
Views
117
Hero786
Hero786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom