BJP Minister meets obese Brahmin student beater Trupti Tyagi, promises her protection

Can't link the video but please follow the link.​


Muzaffarnagar: Teacher got a Muslim child beaten up, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan gave a big statement​

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated:Aug 26, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: An inhuman incident has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Here a female teacher of a school got the child slapped by her classmates for not memorizing the tables.

Muzaffarnagar: Teacher got a Muslim child beaten up, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan gave a big statement

Muzaffarnagar: An inhuman incident has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Here a female teacher of a school got the child slapped by her classmates for not memorizing the tables. Watch video on Zee News
She should enter politics. With her soaring popularity among Hindus she can become an MP I guess.
 

