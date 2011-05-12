What's new

Bin Laden case puts pakistan's 'Military Inc' under scrutiny

Apr 16, 2011
455
-15
India
India
4j5jq1.jpg



When Pakistan's army officers are not watching their old rival India or fighting Taliban insurgents, they are busy running a business empire that gives them an iron hold on society.

As one saying goes here: "Every country has an army, Pakistan's army has a country."

Pakistan's 600,000-strong army has financial muscle flexed across industries from oil and gas to cereals and real estate  it even set up its own airline. Its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency is so pervasive it is described as a "state within a state."

"The expanse of the military is unimaginable," said Ayesha Siddiqa, author of "Military Inc," which shines a light on the eye-popping sway that the army has beyond the nation's security affairs.

"They even run bakeries. From micro-level activity to macro-level activity they are everywhere."

You don't have to look far beyond the capital for a glimpse of the military's wealth. In one suburb, workers water lawns and trim hedges on farms where both active and retired generals live in swanky villas.

Given its grip on security, society and its stunning economic reach, no wonder many find it hard to believe that the army did not know that the world's most-wanted man had been living for years just 30 miles from Islamabad.

The government has rejected allegations that the killing of Osama bin Laden by U.S. special forces in the garrison town of Abbottabad on May 2 showed Pakistani incompetence in tracking him down or complicity in hiding him.

But dislodging suspicion that the army knew all along where the al-Qaida leader was holed up may be difficult given the army's vast sphere of influence.

Deep roots
The military has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its short history and, although it is not ruling the country now, its far-reaching clout maintains a lop-sided balance of power between the security establishment and the civilian government.

This generates permanent doubt about the stability of the nuclear-armed country, which has seen three military coups since it was carved out of India in 1947.

"The military may be reassuring to Pakistanis in some ways. But it can have an opposite affect," said a Western diplomat in Islamabad. "A brighter future depends on a functioning government, a country that is opening up and looking for international trade, not looking inwards."

"From the perspective of building democratic institutions it is worrisome when you have these large military organizations that basically cover large segments of the economy."

Despite its business empire, which Siddiqa estimates is worth up to $15 billion, the military is a huge drain on the country's finances. She says about 26 percent of government expenditure flows to the defense budget. :disagree:

Dependent on an $11 billion International Monetary Fund loan to keep the economy afloat, the government is already struggling to deliver on crucial tax and energy sector reforms that would bring fiscal discipline.

Turning the tables on the military is highly unlikely. A civilian government has never served out its full five-year term.

The military also receives billions of dollars in aid from Washington, even though it is reluctant to go after groups like the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, an Afghan Taliban faction fighting U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Pakistan sees the Haqqanis as an asset to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hasn't shared detailed bin Laden logs, US officials say
Intellectual control
Since writing her book in 2007, Siddiqa has noticed that the military now asserts intellectual control over Pakistan by influencing the media and keeping its ideological options open.

"If there are some segments of the ISI who are sympathetic to bin Laden, or to militancy, then effectively it keeps them relevant to the radicals, the militant right-wing community," she said.

The liberals think the military is secular, therefore they remain relevant to them too. Whatever way you look at them they continue to be and they will always remain in fashion."

Some, like former Finance Ministry adviser Sakib Sherani, say the military's influence is exaggerated and that they are not always effective, so it is possible that bin Laden lived in Abbottabad undetected.

He laughs when recalling a joke that went around after the Taliban insurgents began major suicide bombings and shooting attacks in Pakistan in 2007: A guy with a cannon tied to the roof of his car stops at a government security checkpoint and is asked if he has anything to declare, and he says "no."

Story: Sleepy Pakistani hill town a secret militant hub?
The military came under rare public criticism after revelations that bin Laden had spent possibly over seven years in Pakistan, about a two-hour drive from ISI headquarters.

His presence angered the United States, as well as ordinary Pakistanis, whose respect for the military was riding high after army-led relief operations during massive floods last year.

The bottom line for many, however, is that the military is the only effective Pakistani institution in a crisis, unlike the country's succession of inept and corrupt civilian governments.

"The reality is that civilian institutions are not about to be empowered any time soon and, in these circumstances, if the army is weakened you are left with nothing  a potential Somalia," said Kamran Bokhari of global intelligence firm STRATFOR.

Pakistanis who are likely to be waiting around for proper government services, better schools and jobs for years to come can always turn to the army's Fauji Foundation, which says it provides welfare services to about 10 million people.

There is also the Army Welfare Trust, which among other things owns about 50 percent of Askari Bank, one of Pakistan's leading banks.

Asked why she does business there, rather than with well-known foreign commercial banks or other local ones in Islamabad, government employee Maha Jibeen was quick to answer.

"It belongs to the army. That means it is run efficiently."


If this idiot army is under scrutiny, it's because she deserves it - one failure after another, over and over again - It's a miracle that Pakistan has survived this army's misdemeanors, her multiplicity of failures and most damning of all, her arrogance to imagine that she has any meaning without belonging to the nation, the people of Pakistan.
 
Provide worthy Politicians and army would stay in barracks.. If you keep on voting for thieves, thugs and like, and Country keeps on going to the verge of destruction, like it is now, army is going to interfere.. Its their obligation.. thats what they are there for..

Thanks to THIS army that we have sustained our sovereignty for 64 years.. and all my cordial thanks are for them.. They made a first mistake or "lapse" and every tom, dick, harry is right up on his tail calling names..

If you look at the history of Pakistan (without your westernized goggles).. you'll notice that Pakistan has always done better under Martial Laws, it has developed.. and it has always gone down in Democratic times..

Provide good political people, and you'll see that army won't come out until they are required.. (in case of war with outsiders)..
 
If you look at the history of Pakistan (without your westernized goggles).. you'll notice that Pakistan has always done better under Martial Laws, it has developed.. and it has always gone down in Democratic times... Stop preaching us you army aplogist it was never a civilians job to protect our motherland stop blaming them it was armies job and it failed miserably so did the air force and i dont need to remind you about 1971 and KARGIL and most recently this obl fiasco their bluff has been called the nation has realized that it was fooled by generals for 63 years nation has woken up this Company you call army is going down rule of God will prevail now no more games by these begharit generals
 
Provide worthy Politicians and army would stay in barracks.. If you keep on voting for thieves, thugs and like, and Country keeps on going to the verge of destruction, like it is now, army is going to interfere.
Why even bother with representative government - the army can and will decide what we want. -- Anyways, lets not get silly - the army barracks exist to keep the army true to it's purpose, character and duty - without these it's not an army
 
Mutee said:
If you look at the history of Pakistan (without your westernized goggles).. you'll notice that Pakistan has always done better under Martial Laws, it has developed.. and it has always gone down in Democratic times... Stop preaching us you army aplogist it was never a civilians job to protect our motherland stop blaming them it was armies job and it failed miserably so did the air force and i dont need to remind you about 1971 and KARGIL and most recently this obl fiasco their bluff has been called the nation has realized that it was fooled by generals for 63 years nation has woken up this Company you call army is going down rule of God will prevail now no more games by these begharit generals
As usual, it comes up to name calling.. so now i am "army apologist" or better yet "khaki apologist"? Why? because i do not node my head in approval of spoon fed agenda of western and Indian media? or because i talk sense??

Here is something for you to ponder.. "Udhar tum, Idhar hum".. go search who said that and why? Do you even know what was the reason behind "sakoot-e-dhaka"?? My guess is you are very young, so go ask someone who was active at that time about the "reality" of that incident.. you'll be amazed by what you hear..

As far as Kargil is concerned, army bore losses "on their way back, in retreat" and who gave the retreat order?? Yet again, i have read again and again that "Pakistan lost in Kargil" by All Indians and some Pakistanis.. would you mind telling me who was the one who went to UN and US for help?? Logically, a person who is losing something tries to find support and help when they cannot do anything by themselves.. IF Pakistani Army hadn't come back from Kargil, Kashmir would had been free by now..

Another question for you.. who gave the list of Khalistan tehreek to India?? was it army??

So if you can't come up with proper response, personal attacks will weigh zilch..

enough said!
 
1 Read about kosar niazi u would know who said it 2 who asked nawaz to go to cilnton and beg for mercy on their behalf yes it was generals wearing khaki ok 3 aitzaz ehsan did give that list but what the point how's that relevant to today's situation ??? Talk about abbotabad and how it has turned us into a laughing stock for the world talk bout the courage of your generals which they have shown very recently forget Indian media I am saying whole world don't detrack the argument
 
AAtish said:
..

As far as Kargil is concerned, army bore losses "on their way back, in retreat" and who gave the retreat order?? Yet again, i have read again and again that "Pakistan lost in Kargil" by All Indians and some Pakistanis.. would you mind telling me who was the one who went to UN and US for help?? Logically, a person who is losing something tries to find support and help when they cannot do anything by themselves.. IF Pakistani Army hadn't come back from Kargil, Kashmir would had been free by now..
Now... this one is for the humor section !!!
 
Mutee said:
1 Read about kosar niazi u would know who said it 2 who asked nawaz to go to cilnton and beg for mercy on their behalf yes it was generals wearing khaki ok 3 aitzaz ehsan did give that list but what the point how's that relevant to today's situation ??? Talk about abbotabad and how it has turned us into a laughing stock for the world talk bout the courage of your generals which they have shown very recently forget Indian media I am saying whole world don't detrack the argument
1. Kaosar Niazi was "na teen main na terah main".. It was ZAB who said it, when Mujeeb-ur-Rehman won in general elections.. (documented fact)
2. It was India who went to UN and US for help, claiming that it will lead to nuclear war, as a matter of fact, for two whole months they couldnt get back the most important hills, their supply line to Kashmir was cut off.. Ill leave it there.. :)
3. I was giving you examples that we have always suffered at the hands of Democratic Governments. (I do want democracy, but bring good people, not the same rubbish)

I am not derailing the argument :) I am barely responding to your posts.. you want to talk about situation right now? okay, lets talk about it then..

Do I need to remind you of Raymond Davis case? No No. I am not derailing the argument, RD was arrested with Uranium in his custody (this was even in Western Media, that is why they were in so much of a hurry to take him back).. The plan was to expose Uranium and then bring Pakistan on to its knees for not being able to protect and secure its nuclear installations.. When that plan failed (obviously due to ISIs interference) the next plan was brought into action..

I am not saying that Army is a holly cow.. it should be asked questions, I want this matter to be probed in detail, but not for what US wants, I want to know who kept the birds on the ground? Who stopped them from shooting down the intruders? I can understand that it could have been a co-operative operation but why was no one from PA along with them? Why were they given free hand to do whatever they want and claim whatever they want? These are the questions I would like them to answer..

As far as OBL is concerned, Govt. (though they dont even bother) and PA is in a tricky situation, officially they cannot deny the existence of OBL in that compound because US tactically has already declared that Pakistan doesnt know about this operation.. (remember Obamas first speech)..

Tomorrow PA is holding a briefing, lets see what they say, and believe me, i will judge their briefing also on same Logical scales..

Anyways, as a Pakistani, I will keep asking this question.. Where are the proofs that OBL was living in THAT mansion and was killed there.. Until this claim is not supported by HARD Evidence, rest is just pile of BS.. and we Pakistanis SHOULD call it BS..

Hope I cleared myself..
 
third eye said:
Now... this one is for the humor section !!!
Please do see the geographical location of occupied areas and what comes under attack from there.. humor me as much as you want.. it won't change facts..

BTW, don't use your "third eye".. use the natural ones please :P
 
muse said:
If this idiot army is under scrutiny, it's because she deserves it - one failure after another, over and over again - It's a miracle that Pakistan has survived this army's misdemeanors, her multiplicity of failures and most damning of all, her arrogance to imagine that she has any meaning without belonging to the nation, the people of Pakistan.
One twitter comment about PA reads:

PA is like Anna Kournikova of tennis. Never won anything but gives everyone a hard-on.
 
toxic_pus said:
One twitter comment about PA reads:

PA is like Anna Kournikova of tennis. Never won anything but gives everyone a hard-on.
Was that meant to be amusing? :undecided:

If ever Indians tried anything funny we'll just have to add an 'e' at the end :P
 
toxic_pus said:
That was meant to illustrate how PA is viewed outside of Pakistan.


At the end of what?
Oh outside Pakistan.. hmmm... we'll see that later.. first we have to clean our backyard...

At the end of your twitter line..
 
Views from India
IDSA COMMENT
The Post Osama Possibilities
Ramesh Phadke

May 6, 2011

US president Barak Obama announced late last Sunday that Osama Bin laden was killed in an operation by a special forces team, now identified as navy SEALS, in Abbottabad a mere 50 km north of Islamabad. While Obama specifically said that no other forces were involved, Pakistan said there was cooperation with US forces. Either of them has to be wrong. Pakistan is either lying or is simply incompetent to defend its air space.

This raises a number of questions. Why did the US and Pakistani establishments issue the two contrary statements? How did the US forces get to the site without the knowledge and permission of the Pakistan military? How did they hide the progress of their five-year long investigation? How did they keep a watch on the safe house in Abbottabad without the ISIs knowledge? There is obviously much more than meets the eye.

How did the US helicopters come all the way from Jalalabad to Abbottabad, a distance of about 200 km over hilly terrain without being detected by the Pakistani air defence radars? Most amazingly, these helicopters also returned safely back to their base. Surely, after all the noise and excitement of the shooting in close vicinity of inhabited areas and the fact that the Pakistani security forces had cordoned off the OBL hide-out, means that Pakistan would/could have tried to intercept the helicopters at least on their way back. There are some reports that these were the ultra-secret versions of AH-60 Black Hawk which has advanced stealth features including noise suppression, and that is the reason why these were not detected by Pakistani radars. It is possible that the Pakistani radars were off the air or were jammed by the Americans. The latter, however, is unlikely as the very act of jamming would have warned the Pakistanis of a serious threat. It is also possible that the Pakistans radars that are deployed along its western borders are not quite state-of-the-art. Pakistans claims of scrambling two F-16 fighters also do not appear credible. Since Pakistan has said that it mistook the helicopter activity as emanating from India, the fighters might have been sent in the wrong direction. In any case, intercepting a stealthy chopper in the hills on a dark night was not exactly easy. Finally, the Pakistan Army might have known about it but did not want to acknowledge its association with the US military for fear of reprisals by the Taliban. Some also wonder why Gen. Patraeus secretly visited Chaklala in the week prior to this major US operation.

It is now evident that OBL lived in Abbottabad for nearly six years with minimal security outside his house, indicating that the Pakistan Army and the ISI were supremely confident that together they had given the fugitive full and impregnable defence by way of plain clothes security personnel so as to not arouse any suspicion. ISI not knowing OBLs whereabouts is stretching the imagination too far.

The US will of course not punish the ISI too severely as it still needs the ISI and Pakistan Army support, but will increasingly demand tougher and credible action against the Taliban, the Haqqani network and the Queta Shura. One should not be surprised if the US intensifies its drone attacks against these as yet untouched targets. The US would much rather have a happy Karzai at the helm in Afghanistan than waste precious time, lives, resources and effort to appease the Pakistan Army and the ISI.

The elimination of OBL might not accelerate US withdrawal from Afghanistan as he was the main target of US attack against that country in October 2001, but in all probability this marks the beginning of the end of active US military presence in Afghanistan. To be sure, the US would be wary of leaving too many things in the care of Pakistan. It may keep a sizeable military presence to oversee the operations. The chances of the good Taliban becoming part of the ruling coalition in Afghanistan are not so bright now. A diplomatic surge is unlikely to succeed unless there are some tangible victories on ground against these known villains. India must now take a more active stand in supporting an India-friendly government in Kabul and give it the support that it needs.

Pakistan might now up the ante and provoke India into some sort of strong verbal response or even a military reaction so as to turn the attention of the US and the international community to Kashmir and the old bogey of an imagined Indian threat.

As the proverbial cat with nine lives, Pakistan will bounce back even if it were required to go down on bended knees to obtain US forgiveness. All this drama about the violation of its sovereignty is just that. Pakistan has lived with increasingly curtailed freedom of action for decades but has also retained its nuisance value. It may once again try to disrupt the US logistical convoy route through Baluchistan by inciting Taliban insurgents, but this time the US might not be as indulgent as before. Pakistan is and has always been a client state and does not really mind that so long as it can somehow retain a rough military parity with its archenemy, India. Pakistan has still not met Indias demand to bring the perpetrators of 26/11 to book and is unlikely to do that in the near future. It is time India told the world that its patience must not be taken for granted.

Eliminating Osama Bin Laden in Pakistans backyard was no mean achievement. It shows the persistent surveillance and perseverance of the US intelligence agencies and their dogged determination. This gives hope that the US will show equal alacrity and resolve if and when the need arises to take out Pakistani nuclear weapons. The US can now feel more confident to do that in the event of an emergency such as a serious break down of law and order or a general collapse of the administration in Pakistan. Locating them should not be a major problem as satellite surveillance today is quite advanced and provides high resolution imagery. For example, in the recent tragic accident in Indias Arunachal Pradesh, ISRO is said to have pin-pointed some metal parts as possible accident sites at eight different locations in thickly forested mountainous areas. The US capability in this field is far more credible and hence such a thing is not beyond the realm of possibility.

India too can now feel more confident to consider a wider array of diplomatic and other choices in the event of Pakistani mischief in the future. It is too early to give a definitive verdict on the Pakistans military preparedness, but one can safely state that there is much bluff and bluster behind Pakistans boastful claims about its military capabilities.

Barring a few die-hard radicals and separatists no one in India has shed tears for OBL, al Qaeda or Pakistan. The Indian leadership need not worry too much about hurting the feelings of their friends in the Middle East. India should in fact intensify its naval presence in the Western Indian Ocean waters off the Horn of Africa and take more proactive steps to curb piracy and give a sense of security to the smaller countries of the region even if it has to expend more effort and resources. Finally, terrorism is not about to disappear from the scene. Things might get worse before they become better. The remnants of al Qaeda will undoubtedly try to stage spectacular strikes against soft targets. India has no option but to remain alert.
 

