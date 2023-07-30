Bilawal To Attend Unveiling Of Wax Figure Of Late Mother Benazir At Madame Tussauds

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
During his visit to Dubai, the foreign minister will also meet his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss bilateral ties
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official visit on Sunday (today) to attend the unveiling ceremony of a wax figure of his late mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.
During his visit, the foreign minister will meet with his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss all aspects of bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said.
According to the statement issued by the FO, “The Foreign Minister will attend the unveiling ceremony of the wax figure of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds.
Benazir was the first woman to win two elections for prime minister of Pakistan. After leaving her party’s final rally in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, she was killed in a gun and bomb assault two weeks before the planned general election of 2008, in which she was a key opposition candidate.
As Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, passed away, Bilawal would also express his condolences to the leadership of the UAE.
The impending visit by the foreign minister is a reflection of Pakistan’s active engagement with the UAE and the two countries’ beneficial collaboration, according to the FO.
“Both countries are committed to steadily deepening economic partnerships that are mutually beneficial and foster fraternal ties,” it added.
A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the UAE president over his brother’s demise on a day-long visit to the country.
He was accompanied to the UAE by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and special assistant Tariq Fatemi.
