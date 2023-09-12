What's new

Bilawal blames Imran's policies for surge in terrorist attacks

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed former prime minister Imran Khan’s policies on Tuesday for a surge in terrorist attacks and crimes in the country.

Addressing the media in Sukkur, following his visit at the house of slain senior journalist Muhammad Mahar, Bilawal, while promising justice for the murdered journalist, linked the crime to the presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701520472096338109
“This issue is linked with the crime rate in Sindh,” he said. “We are facing the consequences of Khan’s policies.”

Bilawal alleged that the weapons left behind by the US troops in Afghanistan had now falled in the hands of terrorists, which was not just a concern for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) province but for all of Pakistan.

Read Army operation in katcha area likely: minister

“Our brave soldiers have been fighting in the Katcha area for years but these weapons have now reached those areas too," Bilawal claimed. "All kinds of crime, from murder to theft to kidnappings, are on the rise and spreading all across Pakistan,” he added.

Upon what the PPP government has done so far to combat terrorism, Bilawal replied that while the PPP has come a long way in its 15-year rule [in the province], other parties in Pakistan have adopted an “ostrich policy” — a metaphoric expression referring to the tendency to ignore obvious matters and pretend they do not exist.

“It has only been the PPP government that has always fought against crime and terrorism. We controlled petty crimes in Sindh. However, the 2014 National Action Plan and our policy against terrorism was never implemented.”

Bilawal stated that there were two reasons for the increase in crime - the ever-increasing tsunami of inflation and the self-sabotaging national policy introduced by Imran’s government. “He ruined years of hard work and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” Bilawal said.

Read more At least one FC official martyred in Peshawar blast

The PPP chairman stated that Imran did not only let Afghan refugees inhabit the country but also those who ran away from jails, and were ex-Al-Qaeda or former TTP members. “Did Imran and other authorities involved in the plan not know that when they allow former terrorists in FATA, they will eventually infiltrate Karachi and all of Pakistan?” he asked.

“Did they not realise that the same people who we fought with in North Waziristan after the APS attack will return to attack our own Army? How is it fair that three to four people decide to forgive the enemies of Pakistan without asking the parliament or the nation?”

Bilawal stated that now he only hopes that the interim government makes it their focus to control crime in Pakistan and bring justice to those who have lost their lives in the recent terrorist attacks and crimes in the country.
Bilawal blames Imran's policies for surge in terrorist attacks

PPP chairman says high inflation, self-sabotaging national policies responsible for an increase in crime rate
Bilawal blames Imran's policies for surge in terrorist attacks​

Do you like ever take a break...?

I mean IK's in prison, man. Give it a rest.

Maybe you outta try masturbation.

...it would help you while you're thinking about starting a Topic on Bilawal.
 
billal the khusra needs to be reminded about his daddy and the killer raymond davis who was freed.
 
Can't blame IK at all

He has been out of office for over a year and faujeets are still giving blowjobs to Afghans and issuing statements in support
 
Yr, don't know we can get rid off from this bloody political crimenals & terrorists mafia (PPP) is the worst corruption political mafia in whole PAKISTAN ( khudarah iss darindon ka mafia jis ka pecha India or Iran hai Karachi ko bacha lo koi )...
 
Got a very bad joke/comment here, but I guess we all know what it is, so I won't write it down.

Kuch to sharam kar lo beghairto.
 

