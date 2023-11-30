Bilawal Bhutto will bring prosperity to country: Asif Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the party leadership will lead the country towards prosperity.

Addressing the party’s foundation day gathering in Quetta, the former president said: “We will have to make Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the leader of the youth and future. We have to inculcate all the things to Bilawal Bhutto, whatever we know.”“Today, the people know Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari through his own identity,” Zardari said.He was of the view that the role of leader is quite vital in terms of uplifting the country.Zardari expressed his resolve to “redefine” the country. “The country will become a great nation,” he said.He asserted, “We have the formula to uplift the country and serve its people.Zardari vowed to steer Balochistan out of the crisis. "Everything within Balochistan belongs to its people.”Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari blamed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ballooning inflation.Addressing the party’s foundation day gathering in Quetta, Bhutto-Zardari recounted the party's origins and the visionary political approach initiated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. "Departing from the conventional coordination room politics, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto embraced a style of politics centered on the people," he said."Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had fostered hope among the country's youth, transforming unconstitutional land into a constitutional one, and catapulting the country into the league of nuclear-powered nations," Bhutto-Zardari said."During his tenure as the foreign minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had showcased the country's true identity to the world," he said.Bhutto-Zardari lavished his praise on former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. "Benazir Bhutto had confronted a dictatorial regime marked by violations of women's rights under the guise of Islam".He asserted, "The dark era of Ziaul Haq witnessed the usurpation of voting rights from the country's youth and the propagation of politics steeped in hatred, division, and revenge"."In contrast, the legacy of Benazir Bhutto introduced a fresh political paradigm, burying the acrimony of the past," the former foreign minister maintained.He also recounted the subsequent era led by former president Asif Zardari. "A period marked by groundbreaking achievements, the country under his leadership became an exporter of wheat and rice. Asif Zardari's initiatives put money directly into the pockets of impoverished farmers"."Asif Zardari's commitment to serving the country saw the initiation of innovative programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), contributing to the economic upliftment of the country," he said.Bhutto-Zardari took a jibe at the political opponents. "The political entities represent the elite, PPP remains the voice of the people," he maintained.Expressing his commitment to youth representation, Bhutto-Zardari declared himself as the "voice of the youth".