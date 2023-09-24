What's new

Bihar: Dalit Woman Stripped, Beaten, And Humiliated As Attackers Urinate Upon Her In Patna

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,313
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

HUMAN RIGHTS

Bihar: Dalit Woman Stripped, Beaten, And Humiliated As Attackers Urinate Upon Her In Patna​

By
The Observer Post
Published
rape2_5eNMmlK-1.webp

A Mahadalit woman was abducted, brutally assaulted, and subjected to humiliation in the Moshimpur village under the jurisdiction of the Khusrupur police station on Saturday night.
The victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety, filed a complaint against Pramod Singh, a local resident, alleging harassment and threats. The victim had reportedly borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh a few months ago, on which she paid the agreed interest. However, Pramod Singh persisted in demanding additional interest, which the victim vehemently refused to pay.
In light of the escalating harassment and threats, the victim took the courageous step of lodging a formal complaint with the Khusrupur police station. The police summoned Pramod Singh for questioning. He complied with the request, coming to the police station on Saturday.
However, after leaving the police station, Pramod Singh, accompanied by his supporters, went to the victim’s residence in the darkness. There, they forcibly abducted her, leaving her defenceless against their cruelty.
The victim was then taken to Pramod Singh’s residence, where she was subjected to a brutal and dehumanizing assault while in a naked state.
The accused have been identified as Pramod Singh and his son, Anshu Singh. As of the latest update, both individuals remain at large, evading arrest by law enforcement authorities.

theobserverpost.com

Bihar: Dalit Woman Stripped, Beaten, and Humiliated as Attackers Urinate Upon Her in Patna

A Mahadalit woman was abducted, brutally assaulted, and subjected to humiliation in the Moshimpur village under the jurisdiction of the Khusrupur police station on Saturday night. The victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety, filed a complaint against Pramod Singh, a local...
theobserverpost.com theobserverpost.com
 
Hindutva and Extremist Hindu Fundamentalists ideaolgy is going unchecked because some powers in the western world think that Hindus will challenge China. One thing they are overlooking is that Hindu Fundamentalism will be a global threat Just the way all minorities are threatened in India today. Christians, Muslims, Sikhs and lower class Hindus etc. the list goes on
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Woman stripped and raped in Manipur speaks: Police were with the mob, they left us with those men
2
Replies
18
Views
575
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
hatehs
Muslim Men Attacked, Stripped, And Beards Shaved In Bhubaneswar, Mere 3 Km From The Chief Minister’s Residence
Replies
3
Views
137
tman786
T
hatehs
Gujarat: Dalit man ATTACKED for wearing SUNGLASSES
Replies
0
Views
265
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Madhya Pradesh: Tribal MINOR raped and murdered by upper-caste Hindu for refusing sexual advances
Replies
4
Views
187
Areesh
Areesh
GamoAccu
Husband, stepsons held for drugging, raping woman in Mumbai
Replies
0
Views
125
GamoAccu
GamoAccu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom