Bihar: Dalit Woman Stripped, Beaten, And Humiliated As Attackers Urinate Upon Her In Patna​

A Mahadalit woman was abducted, brutally assaulted, and subjected to humiliation in the Moshimpur village under the jurisdiction of the Khusrupur police station on Saturday night.The victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety, filed a complaint against Pramod Singh, a local resident, alleging harassment and threats. The victim had reportedly borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh a few months ago, on which she paid the agreed interest. However, Pramod Singh persisted in demanding additional interest, which the victim vehemently refused to pay.In light of the escalating harassment and threats, the victim took the courageous step of lodging a formal complaint with the Khusrupur police station. The police summoned Pramod Singh for questioning. He complied with the request, coming to the police station on Saturday.However, after leaving the police station, Pramod Singh, accompanied by his supporters, went to the victim's residence in the darkness. There, they forcibly abducted her, leaving her defenceless against their cruelty.The victim was then taken to Pramod Singh's residence, where she was subjected to a brutal and dehumanizing assault while in a naked state.The accused have been identified as Pramod Singh and his son, Anshu Singh. As of the latest update, both individuals remain at large, evading arrest by law enforcement authorities.