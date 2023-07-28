Bihar: 1 Muslim killed, 2 injured as police fire on crowd protesting power outages

hatehs
1 dead in police firing at Bihar power outage protest, BJP's 'General Dyer' barb
The incident took place after residents of a village near Barsoi town in Kartihar gathered outside the electricity department to protest against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs.Listen
Rohit Kumar Singh
Patna,UPDATED: Jul 26, 2023 18:38 IST
The mob allegedly pelted stones and vandalised the office of the electricity department.
By Rohit Kumar Singh: At least one person was killed and two others were injured after the police allegedly opened fire to disperse a mob who were protesting in Bihar's Katihar against the electricity department.
The residents of a village near Barsoi town in Katihar gathered outside the electricity department to protest against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs.
Initial reports reveal that the mob allegedly pelted stones and vandalised the office of the electricity department. In an attempt to control the situation, the police resorted to aerial firing, followed by lathicharge and firing to disperse the crowd.
The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are present at the spot.
The person killed in police firing has been identified as Mohammad Khurshid (35). One of the injured has been referred to Siliguri in West Bengal and the other one is being treated at Sadar Hospital in Katihar.
Police said the mob carried primitive weapons including sticks and boulders. Around 12 officials of the electricity department were also injured in the attack.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick enough to respond to the incident and slam the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the same. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the incident and even likened Nitish Kumar with General Dyer, the British official responsibe for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
"General Dyer of Bihar opens fire on protestors demanding electricity supply in Katihar. One killed,2 grievously injured. In Bihar anyone who demands their rights- youth, kisan, teachers, common man - get lathis or goli. Recently a BJP leader was also beaten & died ! This is he true face of Gen Nitish Dyer & his tanashahi govt. Is this SAVING DEMOCRACY? Or killing democracy?? Is this I.N.D.I.A’s idea of democracy ? From Bengal to Bihar - bullet, bomb, blast?" he tweeted.
Even opposition leader in Bihar Vijay Sinha and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarakishore Prasad have strongly condemned the government, comparing their actions to dictatorial and oppressive regimes like that of Hitler.
