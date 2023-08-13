What's new

Big number of PTI supporters celebrating 14 august at liberty chowk lahore

A very funny thing I am seeing today is the usual N league accounts constantly trying to post and comment on Twitter etc. that large number of people are celebrating, and somehow that is a sign of N's popularity and PTI's demise, and PTI's narrative has been defeated by people celebrating 14 Aug.

I don't know why these morons are so insecure in everything, and trying to draw false equivalences.
 
Can't they see the red flag of PTI in all the videos
 
It doesn't matter who is in majority. Army threw 2/3rd majority government of Nawaz sharif in 1999. What matters is Generals choice. I wonder when trend will change and who will become 1st prime minister to complete 5 years term. Things like democracy is dream in Pakistan. I just wish army allow civilian government to complete it's terms and army should stay away from politics and concentrate on border to secure borders.
 
That's besides the point.

Even if they didn't, they are Pakistanis and celebrating 14 August. What does it have to do with being a vote of confidence for N?
 
People used to shower sweets and flowers on ML. The people perceived khaki creatures to be their saviours. Now that thing is gone. The public perception is khaki is mother of all ills. So whoever can, is exiting the country for good.
 
PDM walas think like indians. If PTI supporters don't agree with the current direction of Pakistan it doesn't mean that they hate Pakistan itself.

It seems like if the roles were reversed these people(PDM) would be cursing Pakistan, not surprising given their corrupt and selfish nature.
 
Nice to see not all Pakistani are choosing to accept slavery to dollar generals

PDM walas are irrelevant.. the sooner we all realize that the sooner we can all focus on the one and only party that is holding Pakistan back.
 

