Big number of PTI supporters celebrating 14 august at liberty chowk lahore

Can't they see the red flag of PTI in all the videosA very funny thing I am seeing today is the usual N league accounts constantly trying to post and comment on Twitter etc. that large number of people are celebrating, and somehow that is a sign of N's popularity and PTI's demise, and PTI's narrative has been defeated by people celebrating 14 Aug.
I don't know why these morons are so insecure in everything, and trying to draw false equivalences.
It doesn't matter who is in majority. Army threw 2/3rd majority government of Nawaz sharif in 1999. What matters is Generals choice. I wonder when trend will change and who will become 1st prime minister to complete 5 years term. Things like democracy is dream in Pakistan. I just wish army allow civilian government to complete it's terms and army should stay away from politics and concentrate on border to secure borders.
PDM walas think like indians. If PTI supporters don't agree with the current direction of Pakistan it doesn't mean that they hate Pakistan itself.
It seems like if the roles were reversed these people(PDM) would be cursing Pakistan, not surprising given their corrupt and selfish nature.