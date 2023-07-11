Biden tries to chat with Royal Guards in Britain...

Foinikas
Apparently,Biden started talking to Welsh Guards during his visit at Windsor castle.
King Charles tries to tell him to move on,but he stays there and keeps chatting. Then,as he leaves,he puts his arm on the king's back when he's not supposed to.
