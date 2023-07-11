What's new

Biden tries to chat with Royal Guards in Britain...

Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2021
Messages
9,932
Reaction score
4
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Apparently,Biden started talking to Welsh Guards during his visit at Windsor castle.

King Charles tries to tell him to move on,but he stays there and keeps chatting. Then,as he leaves,he puts his arm on the king's back when he's not supposed to.

 

Similar threads

khansaheeb
(Indian) Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021
Replies
7
Views
523
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
Biden's Ukraine aid a 'blank check' to China to 'bleed us dry,' expert warns
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Menthol
Menthol
Dalit
Biden administration blames chaotic Afghan pull-out on Trump
Replies
0
Views
273
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Why Ukraine’s fate may depend on America’s fear of China’s military
2
Replies
15
Views
508
DF41
DF41
N
India’s Modi creates conundrum for US political leaders
Replies
0
Views
117
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom