Biden says Vietnam leader wants to meet him at G20 to elevate ties

U.S. President Biden visits Delaware

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the tarmac after arriving at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware, U.S. July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst


FREEPORT, Maine, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday Vietnam's leader wants to meet him for talks at the September G20 summit in New Delhi to discuss elevating U.S.-Vietnam relations.

"I got a call from the head of Vietnam, desperately wants to meet with me when I go to the G20. He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China," Biden told dozens of donors to his 2024 re-election campaign at an event in Freeport, Maine.


At a meeting in April, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed a desire to deepen their ties as Washington seeks to solidify relations with partners in Asia to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Blinken had expressed hope then that this could happen "in the weeks and months ahead."

Vietnam's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden's remarks.

