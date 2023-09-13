What's new

Biden Says U.S. Outreach to Vietnam Is About Providing Global Stability, Not Containing China

Viet

Viet

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 11. (Nhac Nguyen—AFP/ Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 11.

Nhac Nguyen—AFP/ Getty Images
BY JOSH BOAK AND AAMER MADHANI / AP
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 7:21 AM EDT
(HANOI, Vietnam) — President Joe Biden said Sunday his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi was not about trying to start a “cold war” with China, but rather was part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing.

“It's not about containing China,” Biden said at a news conference in Vietnam's capital after attending the Group of 20 summit in India. “It's about having a stable base.”
 

Viet

