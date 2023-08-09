Biden says he plans to travel to Vietnam ‘shortly’

Viet
By Donald Judd, CNN
Published 9:58 PM EDT, Tue August 8, 2023
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on July 21, Washington, DC.
CNN —
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he plans to soon visit Vietnam in an effort “to change our relationship,” with the Southeast Asian nation.
“I’m going to be going to Vietnam shortly, because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner,” he said, according to press pool reports from a campaign reception.
Biden’s off-camera remarks in Albuquerque, New Mexico, come as his administration is seeking to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
