Biden says he plans to travel to Vietnam ‘shortly’

Viet

Viet

By Donald Judd, CNN
Published 9:58 PM EDT, Tue August 8, 2023

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on July 21, Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he plans to soon visit Vietnam in an effort “to change our relationship,” with the Southeast Asian nation.

“I’m going to be going to Vietnam shortly, because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner,” he said, according to press pool reports from a campaign reception.

Biden’s off-camera remarks in Albuquerque, New Mexico, come as his administration is seeking to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

REhorror said:
For what, tho?
In September, after visiting Indonesia for ASEAN meeting

About the reason to visit Vietnam ? It is already cristal clear, no need to explain further........
 
Vietnam welcomes American investment in its industries. Every country that has done this, has managed to uplift itself and develop its economy.
 

